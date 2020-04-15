ShinyChrome:

Surprised to see the love for wireless charging. Previous phone (iPhone 8+) had wireless charging. I was so excited about it I first started using it but the novelty extremely quickly wore off as it was far too slow and cumbersome getting the phone perfectly aligned with the charging coil. Realised it was easier to just plug it in and it charged much more quickly. When I looked for my next phone wireless charging didn't even make it on the list of features I wanted. More important for me was charging speed even if that was via wired charging. Would prefer to plug in quickly (no faffing around with aligning the phone with the wireless charging device) and have it charge in ~30min. Better than popping it on a wireless charger and hoping I've done it right and also hoping it manages to charge it within a few hours. Wonder if people wanting wireless charging don't have a wireless charging capable phone? Everyone I know with one have ended up ditching wireless charging in favour of good old USB...

Following with interest as I looked very closely at the OnePlus series. I ended up going down the Mi route for price reasons (to keep the Mr happy as he was mad I left the Apple ecosystem!) but OnePlus offers compelling products so may well go that way for the next upgrade.