OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro announcement and owners thread
ShinyChrome

SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1502 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#269924 15-Apr-2020 09:27
Send private message quote this post

Looks interesting (the 8 Pro more so than the 8) from the announcements and hands-on impressions:

 

https://www.anandtech.com/show/15717/oneplus-announces-oneplus-8-oneplus-8-pro-stepup-2020-flagships 

 

https://www.gsmarena.com/oneplus_8_and_8_pro_unveiled_with_48mp_cameras_s865_chip_and_5g_pro_gets_120hz_screen-news-42646.php 

 

https://www.gsmarena.com/oneplus_8_hands_on-review-2097.php 

 

https://www.gsmarena.com/oneplus_8_pro_hands_on-review-2098.php 

 

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2020/04/oneplus-8-pro-review-the-best-flagship-of-2020-even-if-it-is-more-expensive/ 

 

Also, the Warp charge dock looks pretty neat, capable of wirelessly charging at 30w:

 

https://www.gsmarena.com/hands_on_oneplus_warp_charge_wireless_dock-news-42643.php 

 

Quick comparison of the specs here from Anandtech:

 

ShinyChrome

SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1502 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2461645 15-Apr-2020 09:37
Send private message quote this post

Must admit, I only appreciated from afar the OnePlus series, but little things like the lack of wireless charging and waterproofing have kept me away.

 

While the 8 looks like a bit of small iteration from the 7, the 8 Pro looks pretty cool. While it makes sense that they are segmenting the two with the usual different screen, cameras, battery, it seems a bit weird that only the Pro has wireless charging, faster RAM speed, and IP68 rating.

 

Looking forward to a review of the Pro cameras.

 
 
 
 

mrgsm021
1086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2461652 15-Apr-2020 09:53
Send private message quote this post

Was tempted to start a thread but you beat me to it LOL

 

I am surprised it wasn't started earlier.

 

Been binge watching the reviews, early hands on/impressions videos from the various tech youtubers and general consensus on the cameras appear to be positive.

 

Excited to finally see wireless charging and IP rating on 8 Pro with much improved camera quality the icing on the cake.

 

Dilemma is now S20 Ultra or 8 Pro and what price point is it going to launch in NZ?

 

My guess would be at least $1700 buckaroos for the 8GB/128GB combo

ShinyChrome

SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1502 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2461691 15-Apr-2020 10:38
Send private message quote this post

mrgsm021:

 

Was tempted to start a thread but you beat me to it LOL

 

I am surprised it wasn't started earlier.

 

Been binge watching the reviews, early hands on/impressions videos from the various tech youtubers and general consensus on the cameras appear to be positive.

 

Excited to finally see wireless charging and IP rating on 8 Pro with much improved camera quality the icing on the cake.

 

Dilemma is now S20 Ultra or 8 Pro and what price point is it going to launch in NZ?

 

My guess would be at least $1700 buckaroos for the 8GB/128GB combo

 

 

Haha, I was honestly surprised no-one had; I looked a few times through gz/Android, sure that I had missed it...

 

I would certainly expect it to be no more than the s20+, but I guess a we will have to see what shape our dollar is in when it is expected to launch in a couple of weeks. Hopefully NikT will pop by to provide some NZ details. Then again, we might see some price erosion to get people spending money again, so maybe the Ultra will take a bit of a hit.

 

If you are buying with mobile gaming in mind, I would give the S20 a miss outright, but it will be interesting to how the cameras fares against the S20 series, since Samsung has been steadily releasing updates to improve camera performance.



Dial111
954 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2461697 15-Apr-2020 10:43
Send private message quote this post

Re the S20 ultra vs the 8 Pro

That’s easy for me the Snapdragon is hands down a better chip over the Exynos performance wise, it’s a no brainer.

mrgsm021
1086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2461711 15-Apr-2020 10:59
Send private message quote this post

Dial111: Re the S20 ultra vs the 8 Pro

That’s easy for me the Snapdragon is hands down a better chip over the Exynos performance wise, it’s a no brainer.

 

True that!!

tripp
3747 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2461758 15-Apr-2020 11:24
Send private message quote this post

Dial111: Re the S20 ultra vs the 8 Pro

That’s easy for me the Snapdragon is hands down a better chip over the Exynos performance wise, it’s a no brainer.

 

When I go for samsung phones i tend to buy from an importer than telco's etc.  Main driver was dual sim (but this year all s20's are in NZ etc).  But with the s20 ultra it does look like the snapdragon is a lot better with less issues.

 

I am currently using a note 10+ (9750) rather than the 975f (sold in nz).

 

 

 

I also had the oneplus 7pro last year which was a great phone but the first release of android 10 on it was driving me nuts (lots of bugs).  Plus the pop up camera was driving me nuts when using snapchat etc.

tripp
3747 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2461759 15-Apr-2020 11:27
Send private message quote this post

Another thing to note with the wireless charger (its QI charging is very slow 5W) and the 30W warp charger looks like it has a non removable plug which means it won't be released with NZ/AU plugs (as they don't normally sell in those markets directly) so will need to use a travel adapter



mrgsm021
1086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2461768 15-Apr-2020 11:40
Send private message quote this post

ShinyChrome:

 

If you are buying with mobile gaming in mind, I would give the S20 a miss outright, but it will be interesting to how the cameras fares against the S20 series, since Samsung has been steadily releasing updates to improve camera performance.

 

 

Mobile gaming and camera performance aren't main considerations for me when I look at a new phone.

 

I had the 7Pro, loved the 90hz full screen which ruined my experience going back to S10+ with 60hz

 

For me, now that 8Pro has wireless charging and IP rating, this is definitely now on-par with a flagship hardware wise.

 

I'd have been happy for Oneplus to simply add wireless charging, let alone a 30W fast wireless charging (albeit proprietary).

 

 

tripp
3747 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2461775 15-Apr-2020 11:46
Send private message quote this post

mrgsm021:

 

ShinyChrome:

 

If you are buying with mobile gaming in mind, I would give the S20 a miss outright, but it will be interesting to how the cameras fares against the S20 series, since Samsung has been steadily releasing updates to improve camera performance.

 

 

Mobile gaming and camera performance aren't main considerations for me when I look at a new phone.

 

I had the 7Pro, loved the 90hz full screen which ruined my experience going back to S10+ with 60hz

 

For me, now that 8Pro has wireless charging and IP rating, this is definitely now on-par with a flagship hardware wise.

 

I'd have been happy for Oneplus to simply add wireless charging, let alone a 30W fast wireless charging (albeit proprietary).

 

 

 

 

I think I would have been a lot happier if they included QI 15 or 20W charging than what they have gone with.  5W QI charging is just way to slow.  Their 30w chargers are between 60 and 70US so a bit costly if you already have QI chargers around the home/office

ShinyChrome

SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1502 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2461841 15-Apr-2020 12:17
Send private message quote this post

mrgsm021:

 

Mobile gaming and camera performance aren't main considerations for me when I look at a new phone.

 

I had the 7Pro, loved the 90hz full screen which ruined my experience going back to S10+ with 60hz

 

For me, now that 8Pro has wireless charging and IP rating, this is definitely now on-par with a flagship hardware wise.

 

I'd have been happy for Oneplus to simply add wireless charging, let alone a 30W fast wireless charging (albeit proprietary).

 

 

Fair enough, sounds like the OP8P might be a better fit for you then. The only drawcard of the Ultra is it's cameras, and even then it only really stands out in night-time and telescopic photos. The main camera seems to be 50/50 on whether it comes out better vs others, IMO not worth it. The only other big points seem to be the old thick vs. thin skin, and somehow OnePlus seems to be worse than Samsung at supplying security updates.

 

Will be interesting to see how the battery stacks up at QHD+ @ 120hz. It is barely cutting it at FHD+ on 120hz for my S20+.

Kopkiwi
2617 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2462120 15-Apr-2020 19:37
Send private message quote this post

That price kills it for me, they want to sit at the big boys table, they need to start taking camera software seriously. They are a LONG way behind all the major brands in that regards.

 

 

 

LG V60 seems the best value phone now.

ashnizzle
197 posts

Master Geek


  #2462127 15-Apr-2020 20:01
Send private message quote this post

I'm in a bit of a pickle, bought a Pixel 4 xl from JB Aus in November and the battery shot. So I got a refund from JB HiFi NZ as they don't stock the phone here. 

 

Now I wonder if I should go with Oneplus 8 Pro once it's released by PB Tech here or get another Pixel 4 XL from JB Aussie. For me it really comes down to the camera so will keep an eye out for reviews on DXO Mark and reviewers. 

 

 

KiwiSurfer
1081 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2462147 15-Apr-2020 20:53
Send private message quote this post

Surprised to see the love for wireless charging. Previous phone (iPhone 8+) had wireless charging. I was so excited about it I first started using it but the novelty extremely quickly wore off as it was far too slow and cumbersome getting the phone perfectly aligned with the charging coil. Realised it was easier to just plug it in and it charged much more quickly. When I looked for my next phone wireless charging didn't even make it on the list of features I wanted. More important for me was charging speed even if that was via wired charging. Would prefer to plug in quickly (no faffing around with aligning the phone with the wireless charging device) and have it charge in ~30min. Better than popping it on a wireless charger and hoping I've done it right and also hoping it manages to charge it within a few hours. Wonder if people wanting wireless charging don't have a wireless charging capable phone? Everyone I know with one have ended up ditching wireless charging in favour of good old USB...

 

Following with interest as I looked very closely at the OnePlus series. I ended up going down the Mi route for price reasons (to keep the Mr happy as he was mad I left the Apple ecosystem!) but OnePlus offers compelling products so may well go that way for the next upgrade.

Jase2985
12245 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2462150 15-Apr-2020 20:57
Send private message quote this post

KiwiSurfer:

 

Surprised to see the love for wireless charging. Previous phone (iPhone 8+) had wireless charging. I was so excited about it I first started using it but the novelty extremely quickly wore off as it was far too slow and cumbersome getting the phone perfectly aligned with the charging coil. Realised it was easier to just plug it in and it charged much more quickly. When I looked for my next phone wireless charging didn't even make it on the list of features I wanted. More important for me was charging speed even if that was via wired charging. Would prefer to plug in quickly (no faffing around with aligning the phone with the wireless charging device) and have it charge in ~30min. Better than popping it on a wireless charger and hoping I've done it right and also hoping it manages to charge it within a few hours. Wonder if people wanting wireless charging don't have a wireless charging capable phone? Everyone I know with one have ended up ditching wireless charging in favour of good old USB...

 

Following with interest as I looked very closely at the OnePlus series. I ended up going down the Mi route for price reasons (to keep the Mr happy as he was mad I left the Apple ecosystem!) but OnePlus offers compelling products so may well go that way for the next upgrade.

 

 

given it charges at the same rate via wireless as it does via wired, and looking at the wireless charger it would be hard to not have it in the right place i think your concerns are a little misplaced.

 

have you even looked at whats offered for this phone as it doesnt seem that way.

KiwiSurfer
1081 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2462152 15-Apr-2020 21:01
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

given it charges at the same rate via wireless as it does via wired, and looking at the wireless charger it would be hard to not have it in the right place i think your concerns are a little misplaced.

 

have you even looked at whats offered for this phone as it doesnt seem that way.

 

 

Specs seems to say 5W wireless, 30W wired charging. Can you show me a source showing the charging rate is the same either way?

