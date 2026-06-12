Hey guys, just doing some digging and seem to have found an issue with a couple of Sammy devices (S24 / A57) that have calling issues (making & receiving) with WiFi Calling enabled with WiFi set as preferred.

Both devices were connected to Spark at the time, so trying to figure out whether this is related to Spark or the update. I haven't got other network SIMs with me to test if this is limited to Spark.

My phone currently doesn't seem to be able to use WiFi calling (the logo doesn't change in the notification area from VoLTE). Looking at my call log, I can clearly see the last WiFi call was made on the 5th of June. I recall there was a Samsung update around that weekend.

Both devices are on OneUI8.5 so I was hedging my bets on that.

Does anyone else running a Sammy device with WiFi set as preferred in WiFi calling seeing this problem?