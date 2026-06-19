Normally use Apple but have a Samsung Tab A9+ for apps not available in Apple. Very often tablet refuses to connect to wifi, I’ve tried so many variations and power cycling and it keeps saying to use without internet as no connection. Googled, tried all the remedies and none worked for more than a few minutes.





Desperation I called Samsung who were fantastic. They troubleshooted and eventually asked me to hotspot it with my phone and concluded that it’s losing wifi connection with the device but works without disruption on phone hotspot.





They suggested I call my internet provider One NZ and tell them my bandwidth allotment is not tuned to provide proper bandwidth.





I could see the difference but don’t really understand what they mean and if the provider can actually change/fix this. Prefer not to have some long convoluted discussion with a call centre before I know what I should be asking. Am newly on Fibre.

Appreciate some input.