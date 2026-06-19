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ForumsAndroidSamsung Tab Not Connecting to WiFi
Eva888

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#324962 19-Jun-2026 11:28
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Normally use Apple but have a Samsung Tab A9+ for apps not available in Apple. Very often tablet refuses to connect to wifi, I’ve tried so many variations and power cycling and it keeps saying to use without internet as no connection. Googled, tried all the remedies and none worked for more than  a few minutes. 

 

Desperation I called Samsung who were fantastic. They troubleshooted and eventually asked me to hotspot it with my phone and concluded that it’s losing wifi connection with the device but works without disruption on phone hotspot. 

 

They suggested I call my internet provider One NZ and tell them my bandwidth allotment is not tuned to provide proper bandwidth. 

 

I could see the difference but don’t really understand what they mean and if the provider can actually change/fix this. Prefer not to have some long convoluted discussion with a call centre before I know what I should be asking. Am newly on Fibre.

 

Appreciate some input. 

 

 

 

 

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Linux
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#3504399 19-Jun-2026 11:36
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" They suggested I call my internet provider One NZ and tell them my bandwidth allotment is not tuned to provide proper bandwidth "

 

Please don't call OneNZ and say this!! lol



Spyware
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  #3504401 19-Jun-2026 11:42
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Funny stuff alright.




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wellygary
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  #3504402 19-Jun-2026 11:45
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Linux:

 

" They suggested I call my internet provider One NZ and tell them my bandwidth allotment is not tuned to provide proper bandwidth "

 

Please don't call OneNZ and say this!! lol

 

 

+1000          Saying this to a Call centre worker will elicit Crickets.........

 

I think what they are trying to say is that your wireless AP/router may be using incorrect channels..



Eva888

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  #3504404 19-Jun-2026 11:50
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wellygary:

 

Linux:

 

" They suggested I call my internet provider One NZ and tell them my bandwidth allotment is not tuned to provide proper bandwidth "

 

Please don't call OneNZ and say this!! lol

 

 

+1000          Saying this to a Call centre worker will elicit Crickets.........

 

I think what they are trying to say is that your wireless AP/router may be using incorrect channels..

 

 

 

 

Glad I asked here. So Samsung are not the experts I had hoped for.  How can I fix the incorrect channels, is this a me or One NZ fix? 

Linux
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  #3504421 19-Jun-2026 12:00
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Where was the tablet purchased from?

robjg63
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  #3504430 19-Jun-2026 12:06
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Did you buy the Samsung Tablet in NZ?

 

Another simple test would be take it someones else house and see if you can connect to their Wifi.

 

Walk away, come back and see if it reconnects reliably etc.

 

 

 

What sort of router do you have at home?

 

 




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Eva888

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  #3504431 19-Jun-2026 12:07
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Harvey Norman, but if it’s an internet issue at my end they won’t be interested and suspect they will suggest this anyway.

Eva888

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  #3504433 19-Jun-2026 12:12
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robjg63:

 

Did you buy the Samsung Tablet in NZ?

 

Another simple test would be take it someones else house and see if you can connect to their Wifi.

 

Walk away, come back and see if it reconnects reliably etc.

 

 

 

What sort of router do you have at home?

 

 

 

 

Will try this today. Just opened it and again, connected without internet. Router is provided by One NZ. No problem connecting to any other android devices, streamers etc. 

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  #3504450 19-Jun-2026 13:01
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Eva888:

 

Normally use Apple but have a Samsung Tab A9+ for apps not available in Apple. Very often tablet refuses to connect to wifi, I’ve tried so many variations and power cycling and it keeps saying to use without internet as no connection. Googled, tried all the remedies and none worked for more than  a few minutes. 

 

Desperation I called Samsung who were fantastic. They troubleshooted and eventually asked me to hotspot it with my phone and concluded that it’s losing wifi connection with the device but works without disruption on phone hotspot. 

 

They suggested I call my internet provider One NZ and tell them my bandwidth allotment is not tuned to provide proper bandwidth. 

 

I could see the difference but don’t really understand what they mean and if the provider can actually change/fix this. Prefer not to have some long convoluted discussion with a call centre before I know what I should be asking. Am newly on Fibre.

 

Appreciate some input. 

 

 

what router, what band, and what channel?

Rickles
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  #3505145 22-Jun-2026 09:27
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@Eva888 ... hi Eva.

 

Take a look in Settings, Network & Internet an see if your wifi network is showing.

 

If there, it may be showing twice once for 2.4GHz and again for 5GHz ... in which case tap Forget for it/all, reboot phone and try again.

 

 

Eva888

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  #3505164 22-Jun-2026 10:25
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Rickles:

 

@Eva888 ... hi Eva.

 

Take a look in Settings, Network & Internet an see if your wifi network is showing.

 

If there, it may be showing twice once for 2.4GHz and again for 5GHz ... in which case tap Forget for it/all, reboot phone and try again.

 

 

 

 

Thanks but have done all that sort of troubleshooting - forgotten and re joined network etc. I always use the 5G one. Went to a friends and signed in there, immediate connection. Came home and tablet then connected to ours.  It has randomly connected many times, but when it doesn’t, no steps including turning router off and on changes its behaviour. You can bet if I take it back to HN they will try there and it will connect. 


Can’t see the model of the router, too many connections and awkward spot that need furniture moved to get decent access. 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

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Spyware
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  #3505168 22-Jun-2026 10:45
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If router provides 2.4 Ghz then test that.




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Rickles
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  #3505174 22-Jun-2026 11:05
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I agree with Spyware ... try 2.4 only.

 

That tablet may not have 5GHz capability, albeit that it shows as being broadcast.

Eva888

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  #3505217 22-Jun-2026 14:08
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Will do but Wifi always shows as connected with 4G even though the Router provides 5 and 2.5G and I have it on the 5G. Will try 2.5

Spyware
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  #3505221 22-Jun-2026 14:27
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Eva888:

 

Will do but Wifi always shows as connected with 4G even though the Router provides 5 and 2.5G and I have it on the 5G. Will try 2.5

 

 

4G is cellular, so the Samsung has a SIM card??

 

EDIT: Looking at specs it does NOT have a SIM card so not possible to connect to 4G.

 

Wifi radio frequencies are 2.4 or 5 GHz. No such band as 2.5 GHz.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

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