Used to be a lot bigger and could put away a huge amount of beer in a night.

Now I'm older and I guess I've just gone off it. Too many poor choices and ruined morning-afters.

I just have better stuff to do with my time these days. I basically haven't had a beer in.... six months... a year?

I saw my friend battle alcoholism and lose. I think that's probably it for me. I'll use the extra few years I've probably gained back to spend time with my kids.