30-50% off Kogan Mobile 365 Day SIM Plans (Small $112, Medium $150, Large $165) @ Kogan Mobile (ends 27/11)
Wakrak

#310687 13-Nov-2023 10:52
Available to both new and existing customers.
Prepay Plans (kogan.com)

 

SMALL(kogan.com)

 

  • $9.20 per 30 days (30% off)
  • 1.5GB of data per 30 days
  • UNLIMITED standard calls/text to New Zealand & Australia for 365 days
  • All for use within New Zealand

MEDIUM(kogan.com)

 

  • $12.32 per 30 days (40% off)
  • 4GB of data per 30 days
  • UNLIMITED standard calls/text to New Zealand & Australia for 365 days
  • All for use within New Zealand

LARGE(kogan.com)

 

  • $13.56 per 30 days (50% off)
  • 15GB of data per 30 days
  • UNLIMITED standard calls/text to New Zealand & Australia for 365 days
  • All for use within New Zealand

The unique Kogan Mobile voucher included as part of this product is non transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Voucher must be purchased before 11:59pm NZDT on 27/11/2023. Voucher expires at 11:59pm NZDT on 31/12/2023 A Kogan Mobile SIM card is automatically included with a purchase of this plan. SIM delivery takes up to 14 working days, after which you can activate your plan. Activation or recharge must be made before the voucher expiry date. Voucher does not apply to subsequent recharges. Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other vouchers or promotional offers. For information about how to use Kogan Mobile vouchers, click here.

heavenlywild
  #3158947 13-Nov-2023 11:14
Keen to jump onboard from 2D.

 

Are there any quirks that still exist like not being able to reply to short codes etc?

 

Any banking text message issues?

 

What about 2FA for accounts?

 

Thanks in advance!




Wakrak

  #3158950 13-Nov-2023 11:18
jonathan18
  #3158954 13-Nov-2023 11:25
I recall someone mentioning Kogan may have been looking to repeat its Black Friday deals of the past (whether BOGOF or 50% off single plans), so I wonder what these discounts mean for the likelihood of that still happening?

The deals run through until 27 Nov, and with BF on 24 Nov I’m assuming there’s a good chance they may not repeat the bigger discount; I guess it’s feasible to wait until the 24th and see, given there’ll still be a couple of days to buy. (I’m only needing a small and medium for my kids.)



ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #3158961 13-Nov-2023 11:47
heavenlywild:

 

Keen to jump onboard from 2D.

 

Are there any quirks that still exist like not being able to reply to short codes etc?

 

Any banking text message issues?

 

What about 2FA for accounts?

 

Thanks in advance!

 

 

I've never had an issue with receiving messages i.e. bank (ANZ) or 2FA; just sending to services that charge for messages 

ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #3158962 13-Nov-2023 11:50
jonathan18: I recall someone mentioning Kogan may have been looking to repeat its Black Friday deals of the past (whether BOGOF or 50% off single plans), so I wonder what these discounts mean for the likelihood of that still happening?

The deals run through until 27 Nov, and with BF on 24 Nov I’m assuming there’s a good chance they may not repeat the bigger discount; I guess it’s feasible to wait until the 24th and see, given there’ll still be a couple of days to buy. (I’m only needing a small and medium for my kids.)

 

This is it, I'll bet... given they line up with same dates. Both of mine come up for renewal end of Dec, which is when the vouchers are good to.

 

They have watered down the deals in recent times, to steer you towards the Large no doubt.

heavenlywild
  #3158984 13-Nov-2023 12:27
ShinyChrome:

 

heavenlywild:

 

Keen to jump onboard from 2D.

 

Are there any quirks that still exist like not being able to reply to short codes etc?

 

Any banking text message issues?

 

What about 2FA for accounts?

 

Thanks in advance!

 

 

I've never had an issue with receiving messages i.e. bank (ANZ) or 2FA; just sending to services that charge for messages 

 

 

Thanks for that. Good to hear no issues with bank or 2FA.

 

Any issues sending replies to short codes? Like to send "Yes" to prescriptions etc?




Dynamic
  #3159053 13-Nov-2023 12:42
heavenlywild: Are there any quirks that still exist like not being able to reply to short codes etc?

 

I buy these plans for my kids, and the limitation around not being able to send to or reply to short code messages still exists. It's a minor inconvenience that is almost always easy to work around. Any competitions that require you to txt a short code are done by the parents who will consider sharing any prizes.  :)




ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #3159057 13-Nov-2023 13:00
heavenlywild:

 

Thanks for that. Good to hear no issues with bank or 2FA.

 

Any issues sending replies to short codes? Like to send "Yes" to prescriptions etc?

 

 

No worries, and yes, I've not been able to send to any of those "reply Yes to confirm your appointment" since I started using Kogan. This list posted by a cheapies user is supposed to be the list of premium shortcodes showing which ones are chargable or not, so I imagine anything non-chargable should be ok...

 

I've found that must places aren't too reliant on those messages or will follow up with a phone call, but in saying that, I haven't ever had to use it for prescriptions.

 

This will be my 3rd year with Kogan and apart from the crappy One network coverage/volte prioritised over wifi calling, the service has been good and they are certainly a lot cheaper than everyone else

 

 

Mehrts
  #3160487 17-Nov-2023 11:52
Just had a look at their website, and they seem to only refer to "4G speeds". Do they not support 5G, or is that just a whoopsie on their info? The coverage map shows 5G.




jonathan18
  #3160503 17-Nov-2023 12:36
Mehrts:

 

Just had a look at their website, and they seem to only refer to "4G speeds". Do they not support 5G, or is that just a whoopsie on their info? The coverage map shows 5G.

 

 

Yep, it's a typo; we get all the goodness (and not) of Vodafone's network, including 5G.

 

There are some other nice things like the plans include MMS for those extra-long texts and sending photos between Android/Apple devices...

Bee

Bee
  #3160509 17-Nov-2023 12:59
And all of us existing customers that originally signed up for 12 months in April just miss out? or does this stack onto the end?




Dynamic
  #3160513 17-Nov-2023 13:17
Bee:

 

And all of us existing customers that originally signed up for 12 months in April just miss out? or does this stack onto the end?

 

 

Plans definitely do NOT stack up.  If you apply a new plan to the mobile account, you lose any remaining benefits of your old plan.

 

I want to change my Prepay Plan/add a Prepay Plan – Kogan Mobile New Zealand




jonathan18
  #3160644 17-Nov-2023 16:10
Yeah it's annoying, but the best option is to sync into one of their regular/annual deals so the renewal is based on the same or similar terms. I think my wife and I are on the third year straight of a BOGOF or 50% off deal, as (coincidentally!) a new deal came up before the last 365-day plan expired. (I think that's typically been offered in Sept?)


Stupidly, I didn't buy the plans for my kids in time with that Sept deal so I've been paying for them on a monthly basis, waiting for the November offering (now those buggers have forgone part of their pocket money to pay for the upgrade from the small to large plan and they have way more data than us! Only $1 more a week, given it's 30% vs 50% off for the small vs large plans.) 


 

CYaBro
  #3164831 28-Nov-2023 07:04
If you’re an idiot like me and forgot to purchase one of the deals, they’re still available on the website as of 6:45 this morning and I was able to buy at the discounted price, even though the deals were supposed to end at 11:59 last night.

Aitchy
  #3169884 9-Dec-2023 07:47
Do they typically do another half price deal after Xmas or have I missed this completely? Daughter’s plan runs out in a couple of days and I stupidly thought the deal was closer to Xmas so didn’t check.

