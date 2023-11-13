heavenlywild: Thanks for that. Good to hear no issues with bank or 2FA. Any issues sending replies to short codes? Like to send "Yes" to prescriptions etc?

No worries, and yes, I've not been able to send to any of those "reply Yes to confirm your appointment" since I started using Kogan. This list posted by a cheapies user is supposed to be the list of premium shortcodes showing which ones are chargable or not, so I imagine anything non-chargable should be ok...

I've found that must places aren't too reliant on those messages or will follow up with a phone call, but in saying that, I haven't ever had to use it for prescriptions.

This will be my 3rd year with Kogan and apart from the crappy One network coverage/volte prioritised over wifi calling, the service has been good and they are certainly a lot cheaper than everyone else