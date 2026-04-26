We have power with Mercury and looking at adding broadband while they are offering half price for 12 months. We are currently with 2Degrees on a 900/500 plan with landline. We have no issues with 2Degrees, so only looking at changing due to the $700 saving over 12 months. We are not under contract.

Daughter has power, internet, and gas with Mercury. Setup was easy and she has had no issues with Mercury. The EERO router seems to have very good Wi-Fi strength all through her house.

I have a few questions for those of you with more knowledge of ISP things than me.

Q1 - Would you recommend Mercury as a reliable stable internet provider?

Q2 - Reading the Mercury website it looks like Mercury handles the whole changeover and we don't have to contact 2Degrees? Not sure about this.

Q3 - 2Degrees don't need a 30-day notice of termination as long as they are advised before the end of the current billing period? We are paid up until 19th May.

Q4 - Finally, would there be any downsides to switching to Mercury?

Thanks.