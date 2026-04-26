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ForumsMercury and NOWChanging broadband from 2Degrees to Mercury
k1w1k1d

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#324551 26-Apr-2026 16:39
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We have power with Mercury and looking at adding broadband while they are offering half price for 12 months. We are currently with 2Degrees on a 900/500 plan with landline. We have no issues with 2Degrees, so only looking at changing due to the $700 saving over 12 months. We are not under contract.

 

Daughter has power, internet, and gas with Mercury. Setup was easy and she has had no issues with Mercury. The EERO router seems to have very good Wi-Fi strength all through her house. 

 

I have a few questions for those of you with more knowledge of ISP things than me.

 

Q1 - Would you recommend Mercury as a reliable stable internet provider?

 

Q2 - Reading the Mercury website it looks like Mercury handles the whole changeover and we don't have to contact 2Degrees? Not sure about this.

 

Q3 - 2Degrees don't need a 30-day notice of termination as long as they are advised before the end of the current billing period? We are paid up until 19th May.

 

Q4 - Finally, would there be any downsides to switching to Mercury?

 

Thanks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

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taneb1
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Mercury

  #3484438 26-Apr-2026 16:52
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Hello!

Will skip question 1 as don't want to be bias 😄

 

Q2 - As long as you provide your current provider details and account number as part of the signup (and as long as there is no disconnections booked) we will transfer your existing service - It's all automated end to end (with the exception of Northpower areas).

 

Q3 - You should be able to select your connection date to align with your billing period ending with your current provider - we will aim to transfer it as close to that date as possible.

 

Q4 - Nothing to add, if you are already with Mercury, you should be able to complete the sign up via our My Account on desktop, or the Mercury app by clicking "Add Service" and select the offer.

 

If you are ordering an eero router, it will be shipped out around 5 days prior to your requested connection date. 




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer



MaxineN
Max
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  #3484445 26-Apr-2026 17:41
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As a Mercury customer who signed up on their 6 months free deal. I haven't had a bad experience network wise.

 

I have had to call them out on the price increase during my term over an extremely confusing legalise which they did correct with a credit and a further email down the line (looked like a marketing one, I could be corrected) that they did agree that it looked confusing and halted the price increase.

 


My only point is read everything... other then that, as a service it's been good. I only wish we had static v6 prefixes. Then I would stay for another year. 🤷‍♀️ When the time is up I'll be shopping. Money is the problem.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

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