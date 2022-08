I see the "hermit kingdom" comment in the same light as "fortress New Zealand" which is another term we see bandied about. In reality we are neither but they are both hyperbolic statements used by various people to make a point.

Focussing on the 'hermit kingdom" comment is to miss the point completely about what John Key said.

From my perspective he said two things

We need a clear plan from the government The government (us taxpayers) cannot afford to keep borrowing 1 billion a week.

As it is now we are getting a drip fed plan with no idea where/what the end game is. Sure things change and the plan may need to change, but people want and need some idea what the pathway will look like. There needs to be goal to aim for and a defined pathway to get there. If there's a need to change then by all means do so.

No one runs a business making things up as they go along. They have a plan which they adapt as necessary. John Key gave some ideas on how he saw us moving forward. Whether or not you agree with his ideas at least you know his thinking. Right now it feels to me that this government is either to scared to outline their plan in case they need to make changes or they are making it up as they go along. It's only been in the past few weeks that we've been told that 90% vaccination rate was part of the plan.

I am concerned about the future post Covid. John Key made a very sobering comment about the Covid debt. Even if you don't like his politics at least listen to his advice as coming from a person with some expertise in finance. The money that's being spent on the Covid pandemic has to be paid back at some point. That's either with higher taxes or reduced government spending.

If you look at the condition of many of our main highways I'd say that reduction on spending has already started. What other areas will be affected?

Health, will you still have access to prompt cancer treatment in the public health system in the future? The fact that we have done diddly squat to improve our ICU facilities when we should be tells me that the government doesn't have the money or the appetite to spend money to spend on the health system now. It's a pretty good bet it won't get better in the future if the government haven't done anything at a time when it should have been a high priority.

Education, what may parents have to pay for in the future to ensure a good standard of education for their children.

Those of us that can afford the likes of private health insurance will be OK. Once again the people that really bear the brunt are those who are struggling now.