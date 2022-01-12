Hi
I playing with OPNsense for the first time and I would like to have it act as my main router with Vodafone Fibre.
I have found other posts about using pfSense. But, these now seem to be out of date and also Vodatone now no lonager supports PPPoE only IPoE.
OPNsense does not support IPoE, but reading between the lines this is just enabling DHCPv4 in combination of VLAN 10.
Is it possible for some who has a working configuration of OPNsense with Vodafone Sense can help me guide me through the setup.
Then I will show you my configuratrion to see if they match.
Thanks in advance.