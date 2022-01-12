Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside) Working setup of OPNsense on Vodafone Fibre
jimbob79

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293308 12-Jan-2022 23:49
Hi

 

I playing with OPNsense for the first time and I would like to have it act as my main router with Vodafone Fibre. 

 

I have found other posts about using pfSense. But, these now seem to be out of date and also Vodatone now no lonager supports PPPoE only IPoE. 

 

OPNsense does not support IPoE, but reading between the lines this is just enabling DHCPv4 in combination of VLAN 10.

 

 

 

Is it possible for some who has a working configuration of OPNsense with Vodafone Sense can help me guide me through the setup. 

 

Then I will show you my configuratrion to see if they match. 

 

 

 

Thanks in advance. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

lucky015
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2849618 13-Jan-2022 00:27
Just setup a new opnsense box myself about 2h ago ago with matching settings.

 

Only really requires two things to function, the rest is just customization to match your preferences.

 

WAN  IPv4 Configuration Type = DHCP
VLAN requires a couple of steps...

 

     

  1. First you go to Interfaces -> Other Types -> VLAN and create a new interface under the physical WAN interface, this will be a virtual interface (You just select your parent/physical interface, enter 10 for VLAN Tag and click save)
  2. Then you go to Assignments and change the WAN interface to be the new virtual interface you created for example "vlan 10 on em0"

nztim
2294 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2849630 13-Jan-2022 07:14
Long time since I used a software based firewall but always ran them within a VM meaning I could do the VLAN tagging at host level




jimbob79

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2849844 13-Jan-2022 12:39
lucky015:

 

Just setup a new opnsense box myself about 2h ago ago with matching settings.

 

Only really requires two things to function, the rest is just customization to match your preferences.

 

WAN  IPv4 Configuration Type = DHCP
VLAN requires a couple of steps...

 

     

  1. First you go to Interfaces -> Other Types -> VLAN and create a new interface under the physical WAN interface, this will be a virtual interface (You just select your parent/physical interface, enter 10 for VLAN Tag and click save)
  2. Then you go to Assignments and change the WAN interface to be the new virtual interface you created for example "vlan 10 on em0"

 

 

 

 

Thanks ... Unfortuanlty, that this is not working for me (see screenshot below). 

 

Are you connecting directly from your ONT to the WAN port on OPNsense box?

 

I must be missing somthing simple.

 



lucky015
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2850703 14-Jan-2022 13:12
Yep, direct from WAN to ONT. How have you got yours connected currently?

 

That looks about right from what I can see from the screenshot, example of mine below (Different ISP but with same settings of DHCP+VLAN10).

 

lucky015
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2850706 14-Jan-2022 13:15
Additional settings:

 

 

 

 

sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2850776 14-Jan-2022 13:52
So far what do you think of opnsense?

lucky015
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2850963 14-Jan-2022 18:41
Probably not so great until he gets it working lol

 

In my case I've quite enjoyed it ever since moving over from pfsense a few years ago. Find it to be a lot more intuitive and user friendly and allowed me to side step a particular long time IPv6 bug in pfsense I was trying to work around at the time (No longer relevant as I have IPv6 turned off again for other reasons not related to the router).

 

Realistically for a home router it's something I find that I setup and don't touch again for a few months, other than to make the occasional port forward adjustment/etc it works well and doesn't rely on knowing exactly where every feature is hidden. pfsense in contrast would irritate me every time I have to go back to it and re-learn how to do a relatively basic task because it was hidden in an obscure location.

 

Performance is only limited by the hardware you throw at it, you can quite easily build a very capable device with an older small form factor PC and cheapo or second hand NIC leaving you with the option to select more fit for purpose wireless AP's rather than relying on something that's supposed to be a good all rounder and almost guaranteed to be weak in some aspect which you can then replace the AP's at will after without needing to touch your router.

 

I've built twice using Dell Optiplex SFF PC's, both times costing me under $200 including the extra NIC.



sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2851065 15-Jan-2022 01:51
lucky015:

 

Yep, direct from WAN to ONT. How have you got yours connected currently?

 

That looks about right from what I can see from the screenshot, example of mine below (Different ISP but with same settings of DHCP+VLAN10).

 

 

 

 

 

Are you using Port-based Auth with your ISP?

jimbob79

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2851089 15-Jan-2022 10:05
Just a quick updat. 

 

I've managed to get it working after a few days of trying and a few re-builds of OPNsense. 

 

The missing conponent in the setup was to re-power the ONT device. 

 

Once I did this the WAN port came online with an assigned IP address. 

 

 

 

sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2851091 15-Jan-2022 10:16
jimbob79:

 

Just a quick updat. 

 

I've managed to get it working after a few days of trying and a few re-builds of OPNsense. 

 

The missing conponent in the setup was to re-power the ONT device. 

 

Once I did this the WAN port came online with an assigned IP address. 

 

 

You shouldn't need to repower the ONT at all, i have hat is in the past where I have had to reboot the OPNsense box and then the interface will come up properly, but that was just a bug in that release at the time.

lucky015
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2851104 15-Jan-2022 11:51
sparkz25:

 

lucky015:

 

Yep, direct from WAN to ONT. How have you got yours connected currently?

 

That looks about right from what I can see from the screenshot, example of mine below (Different ISP but with same settings of DHCP+VLAN10).

 

 

 

 

 

Are you using Port-based Auth with your ISP?

 

 

Yep, DHCP

lucky015
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2851105 15-Jan-2022 11:52
jimbob79:

 

Just a quick updat. 

 

I've managed to get it working after a few days of trying and a few re-builds of OPNsense. 

 

The missing conponent in the setup was to re-power the ONT device. 

 

Once I did this the WAN port came online with an assigned IP address. 

 

 

 

 

 

Very odd that it needed that but good to see it's working correctly now.

sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2851179 15-Jan-2022 17:04
lucky015:

 

Yep, DHCP

 

 

 

 

Im Going to have to have a word with them about this, lol i wanted DHCP ages ago and was told NO lol

 

 

jimbob79

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2852251 17-Jan-2022 13:15
Seems to be working well.

 

jimbob79

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2852281 17-Jan-2022 14:38
Well it was working..... 

 

I've shut it [OPNsenese] down so that I can move the PC into is perminate location and now it can't get an ip address on the WAN port.

 

My trick of rebooting the ONT do did not work. I've even using the same cables. I ran out of time to day so I had to revert back the Vodafone wiremodem. 

 

 

 

jimbob79:

 

Seems to be working well.

 


 

