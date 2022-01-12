Probably not so great until he gets it working lol

In my case I've quite enjoyed it ever since moving over from pfsense a few years ago. Find it to be a lot more intuitive and user friendly and allowed me to side step a particular long time IPv6 bug in pfsense I was trying to work around at the time (No longer relevant as I have IPv6 turned off again for other reasons not related to the router).

Realistically for a home router it's something I find that I setup and don't touch again for a few months, other than to make the occasional port forward adjustment/etc it works well and doesn't rely on knowing exactly where every feature is hidden. pfsense in contrast would irritate me every time I have to go back to it and re-learn how to do a relatively basic task because it was hidden in an obscure location.

Performance is only limited by the hardware you throw at it, you can quite easily build a very capable device with an older small form factor PC and cheapo or second hand NIC leaving you with the option to select more fit for purpose wireless AP's rather than relying on something that's supposed to be a good all rounder and almost guaranteed to be weak in some aspect which you can then replace the AP's at will after without needing to touch your router.

I've built twice using Dell Optiplex SFF PC's, both times costing me under $200 including the extra NIC.