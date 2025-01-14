It's good to see them finally providing some response to their competitors' moves in that pricing tier, although disappointing that they're not offering quite the same value. I'm currently on the $85 unlimited plan but only using about 20Gb a month so this will be an opportunity to save $15 a month.

I'm still waiting for them to follow up on their email from early September in which they advised me that they were removing the $10 a month bundle discount, with the intention of replacing it with a One Wallet offer 'soon'.