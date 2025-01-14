Just received an email from One NZ that my Medium Endless plan is being retired, and I will be moved to a new Endless Plus plan for $70 a month with 50GB data. sad that I will lose my $20 discount (on medium plan from years ago) :(
What's changing?
- You're moving to our new Endless Plus plan from your next bill after 18 February 2025.
- Your current life of plan discount will end when you move to your new plan.
- The price of your Companion(s) will not change, and they'll continue to enjoy the same Parent Plan as they do today – including all that extra max speed data.