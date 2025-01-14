Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)One NZ will retire Medium Endless plan on 17 February 2025
hongzhng

20 posts

Geek


#318408 14-Jan-2025 23:11
Just received an email from One NZ that my Medium Endless plan is being retired, and I will be moved to a new Endless Plus plan for $70 a month with 50GB data.  sad that I will lose my $20 discount (on medium plan from years ago)  :(





What's changing?



  • You're moving to our new Endless Plus plan from your next bill after 18 February 2025.

  • Your current life of plan discount will end when you move to your new plan.

  • The price of your Companion(s) will not change, and they'll continue to enjoy the same Parent Plan as they do today – including all that extra max speed data.

RunningMan
8839 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331643 15-Jan-2025 07:44
While the "Things to Know" section does indicate that this plan is not valid after 17 Feb 2025, it seems pretty poor they are still advertising it for sale.

 

https://one.nz/pay-monthly/ 

 

EDIT: And $70/month for 50GB isn't a good offer. Spark are $65 for 75GB. If you want to go MVNO then Mighty Mobile & Kogan have both got better pricing (probably, depends on exact use case) and $65 for 80GB at 2degrees.

 
 
 
 

DjShadow
4045 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3331651 15-Jan-2025 08:16
I've not seen the e-mail yet but first reaction is that One NZ can do much better than this.

 

And yes 2degrees for $5 less offering 30gig more or Spark for $5 more offering 100gig more

alasta
6656 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3331662 15-Jan-2025 09:05
It's good to see them finally providing some response to their competitors' moves in that pricing tier, although disappointing that they're not offering quite the same value. I'm currently on the $85 unlimited plan but only using about 20Gb a month so this will be an opportunity to save $15 a month.

 

I'm still waiting for them to follow up on their email from early September in which they advised me that they were removing the $10 a month bundle discount, with the intention of replacing it with a One Wallet offer 'soon'. 



Handsomedan
7124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3331720 15-Jan-2025 09:51
I'm on the Medium Endless Plan and haven't received any notification, but having just checked their website, I can see there's a note stating that this plan is only valid until 17th Feb and that after that date it changes to the new plan for $5 more and increases from 15GB to 50GB per month. 
I actually don;t like the idea of paying $5 more, but do see the benefit of over three times the data and the same for my boys who are on the companion plan for $35 each. 




invisibleman18
1334 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331732 15-Jan-2025 10:27
Also on this plan and haven't had any notification but see the note on the website under this plan. Also not really happy about the increase in price but do welcome the increased data as I do seem to get through the 15GB. Feels like it was only recently it increased from $60 to $65 too (I think with a data increase from 12.5 to 15).

 

At a quick look back through my bills it looks like it increased to $65 last February.

Handsomedan
7124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3331734 15-Jan-2025 10:33
invisibleman18:

 

Also on this plan and haven't had any notification but see the note on the website under this plan. Also not really happy about the increase in price but do welcome the increased data as I do seem to get through the 15GB. Feels like it was only recently it increased from $60 to $65 too (I think with a date increase from 12.5 to 15).

 

At a quick look back through my bills it looks like it increased to $65 last February.

 


Feels like maybe we should just factor in an increase in price every February, then...




turtleattacks
869 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3331735 15-Jan-2025 10:45
I find it just a bit strange that they are offering a plan that'll be retired in a month or so. Would love to know the logic and decision behind it.




EviLClouD
252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3331739 15-Jan-2025 10:58
Honestly i'm surprised One NZ hasn't attempted to be more competitive. They're one of the more expensive mobile providers - even Spark is better value and they're usually the worst

Handsomedan
7124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3331755 15-Jan-2025 12:08
EviLClouD:

 

Honestly i'm surprised One NZ hasn't attempted to be more competitive. They're one of the more expensive mobile providers - even Spark is better value and they're usually the worst

 


I've only been back with them for a little over a year after leaving them for 2D a few years ago. 
This will be the third price increase since coming across. 
I'm getting to the point where I may start looking around again...




mkissin
379 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3331759 15-Jan-2025 12:28
I'm still with One after this, because my wife is on a companion plan and it sounds like she'll also get the Endless Plus plan for the same $35 as now if the email is to be believed. So that's a total of $105 a month for two Endless Plus plans which is OK value for me.

Handsomedan
7124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3331772 15-Jan-2025 13:29
mkissin:

 

I'm still with One after this, because my wife is on a companion plan and it sounds like she'll also get the Endless Plus plan for the same $35 as now if the email is to be believed. So that's a total of $105 a month for two Endless Plus plans which is OK value for me.

 


Yeah, that's what makes it OK value for us - both of my kids (not kids anymore) are on the companion $35 plan, so for the three of us to have 50GB of high speed data each, it works out OK at a $5 increase. 




EviLClouD
252 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3331780 15-Jan-2025 13:49
Handsomedan:

mkissin:


I'm still with One after this, because my wife is on a companion plan and it sounds like she'll also get the Endless Plus plan for the same $35 as now if the email is to be believed. So that's a total of $105 a month for two Endless Plus plans which is OK value for me.



Yeah, that's what makes it OK value for us - both of my kids (not kids anymore) are on the companion $35 plan, so for the three of us to have 50GB of high speed data each, it works out OK at a $5 increase. 



I moved from One NZ to Contact a few months back especially for their companion plans but also because they had a 6 months half price promo.

At full price we get the unlimited plan for $80 + 3 companions at $25 each which works out to be ($155 per month/4) $38.75 per person.
The equivalent from One NZ would have cost us $85 + $40 x 3 = $205.00 per month!

The only thing we’re missing out on is the One Wallet, the new satellite texting and wearables which none of us use anyway

Quinny
875 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3331784 15-Jan-2025 13:52
No email, and I am also not happy. We have three on a group plan and hardly use the 15gb between us let alone each. I only changed from Red Share to get a new phone. Im sick of telling them not everyone wants or needs Endless data.

Jvipers2
199 posts

Master Geek


  #3331802 15-Jan-2025 14:37
Try calling them and have a chat...I have experienced a better counter offer when talking to a real person about termination of service

quickymart
13615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3331815 15-Jan-2025 14:59
Jvipers2: Try calling them and have a chat...I have experienced a better counter offer when talking to a real person about termination of service

 

They'll just transfer you around endlessly to get you off the phone and onto the next call.

 

I got this e-mail today too, sort of a mixed bag for me. Currently my plan is $65 a month for 15GB of data, from next month it's going up to $70 for 50GB of data. The more data part will be nice but the price increase not so much.

