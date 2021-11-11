Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees Q3 results and 5G roll out
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74173 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#290429 11-Nov-2021 07:03
Send private message

Just reading through the 2degrees Q3 results announcement:

 

 

The company achieved its third consecutive quarterly service revenue high, totalling NZ$148 million in Q3 2021, up 7% from NZ$138 million in Q3 2020. Service Revenue growth was primarily driven by growth in both the broadband subscriber base and ARPU, as well as continued growth in the postpaid subscriber base. More than 37% of 2degrees mobile customer base is now postpaid, compared to 34% a year ago, as the company continues to make progress in its long-term strategy of shifting its customer base to postpaid.

 

2degrees CEO Mark Aue said "Our 5G network is on track for launch in Q1 2022, with our first sites going live in Auckland CBD, followed by Wellington and Christchurch, bringing 5G to as many Kiwis as possible over time."

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic

ajw

ajw
1789 posts

Uber Geek


  #2812326 13-Nov-2021 16:28
Send private message

I wonder if all the Huawei equpment is being replaced by Ericsson.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
cokemaster
Exited
4507 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2812332 13-Nov-2021 16:37
Send private message

I’d guess that Huawei equipment will start to be switched out.

With some reports of folks waiting 1-2 hours for customer service, they need to place additional investments in customer service. They’ve got a modern platform, they’ve got simple pricing and good modems… it’s just let down by their customer service.





webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

Nate001
529 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2813502 15-Nov-2021 20:10
Send private message

Walked past a new tower installed over the weekend on Wellesley St East, outside AUT.

 

Old tower (right) still there but wires all cut, old cabinet replaced with a new Ericsson. 



liquidcore
146 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2813530 15-Nov-2021 20:53
Send private message

A bunch of 3500MHz licences have also recently popped up on GIS Geek for 2DM

Linux
9109 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2813538 15-Nov-2021 21:22
Send private message

2d are currently cutting over the mobile network to the new Ericsson EPC and planned work tonight

 

 

We have some maintenance planned on the 2degrees network between 21:00H on Monday 15th Nov and 06:00H Tuesday 16th Nov. Customers between south of Taupo to north of Wellington  may experience degraded mobile service during this time. We do our best to schedule maintenance at a time that will impact the smallest numbers of customers possible, though we do appreciate this will be inconvenient for some people. We apologise in advance if this affects you, and thank you all for your patience

 

Nate001
529 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2813934 16-Nov-2021 16:18
Send private message

liquidcore: A bunch of 3500MHz licences have also recently popped up on GIS Geek for 2DM

 

I'm impressed by the density of sites in CBD vs the other two players. Should be good once it goes live. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 