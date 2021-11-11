Just reading through the 2degrees Q3 results announcement:

The company achieved its third consecutive quarterly service revenue high, totalling NZ$148 million in Q3 2021, up 7% from NZ$138 million in Q3 2020. Service Revenue growth was primarily driven by growth in both the broadband subscriber base and ARPU, as well as continued growth in the postpaid subscriber base. More than 37% of 2degrees mobile customer base is now postpaid, compared to 34% a year ago, as the company continues to make progress in its long-term strategy of shifting its customer base to postpaid.

2degrees CEO Mark Aue said "Our 5G network is on track for launch in Q1 2022, with our first sites going live in Auckland CBD, followed by Wellington and Christchurch, bringing 5G to as many Kiwis as possible over time."