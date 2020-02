Linux: I have noticed VoLTE is live on some 2D sites out West Auckland, These are not the RCG sites

Any particular location out west that you can pin point that has 2 degrees VoLTE enabled. I have a 2 degrees variant S9+, but am a vodafone customer ( work phone plan ) and want to use vodafone VoLTE.

At the moment i don't see the toggle to switch VoLTE on or off. Hopefully this firmware gets triggered when i am in 2D VoLTE area.