ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxWHY IS SO HARD TO SIGN UP
shaopu

98 posts

Master Geek


#299017 3-Aug-2022 12:13
Ok, I had enough on the "LIVE CHAT" just for the sake of spending $399 per year to watch premier league (which cost me much less with spark sports)

 

I get it, Sky won the deal, and as a customer without choice, I have to spend the $399 per year in order to watch what I love, even without any discount or bonus, but how could the sign up process being this HARD, and the support of that is even worse! 

 

So I went to https://www.skysportnow.co.nz/packages?type=0#packagesSection and got my credit card out, blabla.. 

 

all I can see under the annual pass is the button "Start your 7 days free trial" so I click on it, then takes me to login, fill up credit card details, then I got an error message saying: " We notice you’ve already had a Free Trial of Sky Sport NOW on this account or with this credit card. Free Trials are only available once per account. Subsequently, your Sky Sport Now subscription will start immediately after you complete this purchase." 

 

so I contacted support via live chat, not to mention how cold that person is, the first response I got is you are not eligible for free trial because I had bought a $5 day pass in June to watch the All White qualify game. wow.. ok, I suck it up, and I asked, how do I subscribe then, I dont care about the 7 days free trial (means nothing when you pay 399 for a year tbh), the response I got is go to this link ww.skysportnow.co.nz/packages?type=0#packagesSection which is exactly the one I used, and asked me to change browser, which I did and it is the same. my point is, why are you making this hard for customer to purchase a service! should I call this monopoly? this is terrible experience being a NEW customer and poor service level! 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MadEngineer
3055 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2950159 3-Aug-2022 12:38
Are those not the sport only options that you would add to your existing account? Also it looks to me that of the four options, the specials are only available to newcomers so you chose one of the first two options




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

huckster
543 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2950162 3-Aug-2022 12:41
No. Those are the Sky Sport Now packages.

shaopu

98 posts

Master Geek


  #2950164 3-Aug-2022 12:45
but isn't the premier league on "sky sports now"? that's why I am subscribing to the sky sports no package.



GV27
4274 posts

Uber Geek


  #2950171 3-Aug-2022 12:57
Can you just set up a new email address and use that?

shaopu

98 posts

Master Geek


  #2950172 3-Aug-2022 13:00
Well, I guess I could.. but that's a terrible sign up experience! and in fact, I am considered myself a NEW customer for sky sports now although they thought the spend of $5 on an all white game disqualify me on that! 

vexxxboy
3856 posts

Uber Geek


  #2950187 3-Aug-2022 14:09
the thing is i felt the same way when Sky lost the rights to the Football. It meant i had to pay a extra $25 a month just to watch Football so for the last few years i have not watched it. , but now, for no extra cost, i can watch the football again. So i am one happy customer.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

Billyspleen75
45 posts

Geek


  #2950250 3-Aug-2022 15:38
shaopu:

 

Well, I guess I could.. but that's a terrible sign up experience! and in fact, I am considered myself a NEW customer for sky sports now although they thought the spend of $5 on an all white game disqualify me on that! 

 

 

 

 

Doesnt seem user friendly at all.

 

My thought would be that since they are detecting an already active account, you would need to login then reactivate a subscription. Rather than attempting to sign up as a brand new customer



shaopu

98 posts

Master Geek


  #2950252 3-Aug-2022 15:42
😂，there is no such option... and I have never subscribed to sky sports now before apart from purchase the one off $5 all white game in June....

