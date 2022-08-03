Ok, I had enough on the "LIVE CHAT" just for the sake of spending $399 per year to watch premier league (which cost me much less with spark sports)

I get it, Sky won the deal, and as a customer without choice, I have to spend the $399 per year in order to watch what I love, even without any discount or bonus, but how could the sign up process being this HARD, and the support of that is even worse!

So I went to https://www.skysportnow.co.nz/packages?type=0#packagesSection and got my credit card out, blabla..

all I can see under the annual pass is the button "Start your 7 days free trial" so I click on it, then takes me to login, fill up credit card details, then I got an error message saying: " We notice you’ve already had a Free Trial of Sky Sport NOW on this account or with this credit card. Free Trials are only available once per account. Subsequently, your Sky Sport Now subscription will start immediately after you complete this purchase."

so I contacted support via live chat, not to mention how cold that person is, the first response I got is you are not eligible for free trial because I had bought a $5 day pass in June to watch the All White qualify game. wow.. ok, I suck it up, and I asked, how do I subscribe then, I dont care about the 7 days free trial (means nothing when you pay 399 for a year tbh), the response I got is go to this link ww.skysportnow.co.nz/packages?type=0#packagesSection which is exactly the one I used, and asked me to change browser, which I did and it is the same. my point is, why are you making this hard for customer to purchase a service! should I call this monopoly? this is terrible experience being a NEW customer and poor service level!