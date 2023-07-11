Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Neon stopped working on TV

#306301 11-Jul-2023 20:05
For some reason, the Neon app has decided to no longer play anything.

 

 

The app fires up as usual, but when click play on anything it just sits theres and eventually errors out.

 

Only thing thats changed, was I did play with the router (Fritz Box) DNS settings yesterday as I was having some issues and changed it to Google DNS for troubleshooting, but have changed it back. 

 

Any ideas ?

 

Powered off TV at mains, removed network cable and turned TV on, reinstalled app, but still nothing :(

 

Can someone check their Fritz box and let me know what you have in the DNS under the DHCP network settings ? Pretty sure it was just 192.168.1.1....... but maybe Im wrong. Connection itself is using correct 2D settings.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500, 1050Ti

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1650S

 

I enjoy geeking, gaming (even retro!) and cars.

  #3102929 11-Jul-2023 20:53
My fritzbox is set to "Use DNSv4 servers assigned by the internet service provider (recommended)".

 

The address 192.168.1.1 is possibly the address of the fritzbox itsel, so the DNS won't work (it's an internal address anyway - anything starting with 192.168..... is internal  i.e local to your network). 

 

If you need an address, 8.8.8.8 or 8.8.4.4 (google DNS) should work, but try the above setting first, if available.

 

The actual DNS addresses assigned by 2degrees appear to be 111.69.69.68 & 111.69.69.69 so you could also try those.

 

Good luck.

 

RP

 
 
 
 

  #3102933 11-Jul-2023 21:34
No, the DHCP DNS is correct, as it points to the Fritz which then has the 2D DNS.....  or else I wouldnt be here posting this now :D

 

My assigned DNS are actually different... wonder if its because of the whole network migration going on.

 

DNS servers used

 

 

 

 

202.180.64.10

 

202.180.64.11 (currently used for standard queries)

 

 

 

Resolves to Slingshot (shudder) :D

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500, 1050Ti

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1650S

 

I enjoy geeking, gaming (even retro!) and cars.

  #3102944 11-Jul-2023 23:15
Oh, now my Plex has stopped as well on all devices.... must be network setting. Will try adding the 2D dns into the DHCP.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

             Website - Store

 

Server   : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 8TB HDD, i5-6500, 1050Ti

 

Desktop : Win 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD, i5-3470S, 1650S

 

I enjoy geeking, gaming (even retro!) and cars.

