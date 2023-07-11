For some reason, the Neon app has decided to no longer play anything.

The app fires up as usual, but when click play on anything it just sits theres and eventually errors out.

Only thing thats changed, was I did play with the router (Fritz Box) DNS settings yesterday as I was having some issues and changed it to Google DNS for troubleshooting, but have changed it back.

Any ideas ?

Powered off TV at mains, removed network cable and turned TV on, reinstalled app, but still nothing :(

Can someone check their Fritz box and let me know what you have in the DNS under the DHCP network settings ? Pretty sure it was just 192.168.1.1....... but maybe Im wrong. Connection itself is using correct 2D settings.