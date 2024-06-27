I noticed on Optus D2 Sky NZ T.P 12608 H, a Sky test channel using H265 @ 25mbits with 4K test signal showing F1 racing..
Might be time for me to get a 4K TV, after all.
You can bet they will promote a 4K olympics channel soon..
Is the Android box capable of anything newer than H.265??
For 2028 Olympics maybe.
You would hope so since its a recent device. Mind you they pushed everyone over to a h264 satellite solution when that was positively antiquated so perhaps their attitude of one decade behind is at play here?
Nothing wrong with H265 for satellite delivery, as long as Skys gear can handle it. They are not likely to invest in new playout encoders and new decoder hardware. The satellite service is surely going to be phazed out over the next 10 years.
Its more a worry the video I saw appeared to be upscaled and in sdr!
I hope they are not going to proceed with an obsolete codec when they launch as h.265 is well outclassed with others now.
what would you use instead?
Sky will move to Optus 11 in "late 2025" which will give them much greater ability to run 4K, (It was expected in late 23, but the bird is late)
https://www.sky.co.nz/documents/117005/348348/Sky+confirms+security+of+supply+over+satellite.pdf/
AV1 has great support now. Look at some of the comparisons between it and older codecs to see how much more bareable it is when bitrate starved which is what we know sky will do with any broadcast they do.
yep but how many devices support it? does their current box, which was upgraded not that long ago support it?
Android box does support AV1.
https://www.androidtv-guide.com/pay-tv-provider/sky-new-zealand-box/
I should point out the Test channel was running at 25mbits, so knowing what Sky like to do....expect 3 4k channels in that bandwidth :-)
In reality the first sign any actual 4K channel its most likely to be a single channel of 4K sports. Is the Domestic rugby even filmed in 4K yet?
Is the Domestic rugby even filmed in 4K yet?
No, as far as I'm aware there is no 4K live rugby broadcast ability in NZ yet
When I asked about why no local 4k or even 1080p sports it was waiting on a new truck for it.
I am amazed at how much gear they need to push out such a bad looking product at the moment. Interlaced content being deinterlaced for streaming is inexcusable. I will forgive them only doing 50 fps because I know how crap the lighting they use in public arenas is when videoing at higher rates, but interlaced should have never been a thing for sports.