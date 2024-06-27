Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apsattv

2334 posts

Uber Geek


#315267 27-Jun-2024 12:39
I noticed on Optus D2 Sky NZ T.P 12608 H, a Sky test channel using H265 @ 25mbits with 4K test signal showing F1 racing..

 

 

Handsomedan
7089 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3253802 27-Jun-2024 13:23
Might be time for me to get a 4K TV, after all. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
richms
27827 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253831 27-Jun-2024 14:15
I hope they are not going to proceed with an obsolete codec when they launch as h.265 is well outclassed with others now.




Richard rich.ms

Apsattv

2334 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253832 27-Jun-2024 14:19
You can bet they will promote a 4K olympics channel soon..

 

 



Spyware
3697 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3253833 27-Jun-2024 14:19
Is the Android box capable of anything newer than H.265??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Spyware
3697 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3253834 27-Jun-2024 14:20
Apsattv:

 

You can bet they will promote a 4K olympics channel soon..

 

 

For 2028 Olympics maybe.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

richms
27827 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253836 27-Jun-2024 14:23
Spyware:

 

Is the Android box capable of anything newer than H.265??

 

 

You would hope so since its a recent device.  Mind you they pushed everyone over to a h264 satellite solution when that was positively antiquated so perhaps their attitude of one decade behind is at play here?




Richard rich.ms

Apsattv

2334 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253838 27-Jun-2024 14:34
Nothing wrong with H265 for satellite delivery, as long as Skys gear can handle it. They are not likely to invest in new playout encoders and new decoder hardware. The satellite service is surely going to be phazed out over the next 10 years.

 

Its more a worry the video I saw appeared to be upscaled and in sdr!

 

 



Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253839 27-Jun-2024 14:36
richms:

 

I hope they are not going to proceed with an obsolete codec when they launch as h.265 is well outclassed with others now.

 

 

what would you use instead?

richms
27827 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253842 27-Jun-2024 14:46
Jase2985:

 

what would you use instead?

 

 

AV1 has great support now. Look at some of the comparisons between it and older codecs to see how much more bareable it is when bitrate starved which is what we know sky will do with any broadcast they do.




Richard rich.ms

wellygary
8141 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253848 27-Jun-2024 15:00
Sky will move to Optus 11 in "late 2025" which will give them much greater ability to run 4K, (It was expected in late 23, but the bird is late) 

 

https://www.sky.co.nz/documents/117005/348348/Sky+confirms+security+of+supply+over+satellite.pdf/

 

 

Jase2985
13400 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253850 27-Jun-2024 15:08
richms:

 

Jase2985:

 

what would you use instead?

 

 

AV1 has great support now. Look at some of the comparisons between it and older codecs to see how much more bareable it is when bitrate starved which is what we know sky will do with any broadcast they do.

 

 

yep but how many devices support it? does their current box, which was upgraded not that long ago support it? 

 

 

Spyware
3697 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3253851 27-Jun-2024 15:11
Android box does support AV1.

 

https://www.androidtv-guide.com/pay-tv-provider/sky-new-zealand-box/




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Apsattv

2334 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253858 27-Jun-2024 15:27
I should point out the Test channel was running at 25mbits, so knowing what Sky like to do....expect 3 4k channels in that bandwidth :-)

 

In reality the first sign any actual 4K channel its most  likely to be a single channel of 4K sports. Is the Domestic rugby even filmed in 4K yet?

 

 

 

 

 

 

JPNZ
1482 posts

Uber Geek


  #3253860 27-Jun-2024 15:37
Apsattv:

 

 Is the Domestic rugby even filmed in 4K yet?

 

 

No, as far as I'm aware there is no 4K live rugby broadcast ability in NZ yet




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch SE2, iPhone 15+

richms
27827 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253869 27-Jun-2024 15:49
When I asked about why no local 4k or even 1080p sports it was waiting on a new truck for it.

 

I am amazed at how much gear they need to push out such a bad looking product at the moment. Interlaced content being deinterlaced for streaming is inexcusable. I will forgive them only doing 50 fps because I know how crap the lighting they use in public arenas is when videoing at higher rates, but interlaced should have never been a thing for sports.




Richard rich.ms

