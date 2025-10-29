Krispkiwi:

Hi everyone,

Sky have encouraged me to use a VHS or DVD to get a copy of the Otago vs Waikato that they agreed to play as a one off next week. (Mods i can provide screenshots of that if required)

This is a game that for the past 10 or so years, no one had a copy of. Not Sky (or so they thought), not the Otago Rugby union, no one but after I asked them this week, Sky have found a copy down in the archives.

Now with that I'm running into the issue where I don't have a DVD or VHS player anymore and whilst i will be recording it on their sky box as well, I'm conscious of the fact that once that device dies, it will be gone again.

Can anyone tell me, before I buy another one specifically for this, do DVD recorders or VHS tapes even still work recording sky or is there a DRM issue which blocks it?



I also asked if they would put it on a DVD for me and id pay for that + shipping and related costs but it was declined which is a shame but Sky are already going out of their way to play this in the first place so they get all the credit for that.