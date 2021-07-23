Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mobile handsets Time for a new phone
Hi Guys,

Just thinking of buying either Pixel 4a or Pixel 4a 5G. Any recommended place to buy them here in NZ?

I see 4a is available in 3 places online but I haven't bought anything from them before. Is it worth/safe to go to Amazon?

Thanks.

5G is something which has very poor coverage here in Nz so far.  I have an Oppo Find X2 Lite and I don't live in an area where 5G is currently available.  I've been a couple of places where it was but really I didn't notice any particular advantage.  Yeah I ran a speedtest and it was impressive but I wasn't about to start downloading movies or whatever.  4G works for me.

 

 

 

Goto www.pricespy.co.nz and look up Pixel 4a and/or Pixel 4a 5G it's available from a couple of places.  You might be able to buy it from Amazon,  (Au ?), but you wont get any easy warranty cover or the CGA at all.  Personally I prefer to buy Nz when buying electronics for those reasons.  Also the pixel 4 has been superseded.  Do yourself a favor if you haven't already and check the reviews which you'll find all over the place. 

Pixel 4a is a great phone. If mine broke I'd buy another, or the 5a when it's available (who knows when that is). 4a 5G is slightly faster, but I wouldn't care about the 5G part myself. Interestingly the Pixel 6 will have a custom Google CPU.

