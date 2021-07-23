5G is something which has very poor coverage here in Nz so far. I have an Oppo Find X2 Lite and I don't live in an area where 5G is currently available. I've been a couple of places where it was but really I didn't notice any particular advantage. Yeah I ran a speedtest and it was impressive but I wasn't about to start downloading movies or whatever. 4G works for me.

Goto www.pricespy.co.nz and look up Pixel 4a and/or Pixel 4a 5G it's available from a couple of places. You might be able to buy it from Amazon, (Au ?), but you wont get any easy warranty cover or the CGA at all. Personally I prefer to buy Nz when buying electronics for those reasons. Also the pixel 4 has been superseded. Do yourself a favor if you haven't already and check the reviews which you'll find all over the place.