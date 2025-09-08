Essentially I am looking for a dumbphone for travel but has the ability to connect to wifi for calls and messaging.

A built in email application is ideal!

I suppose when I travel, buying a prepaid sim card isn't off the table so I guess wifi isn't a 100% must.

In this case a universal phone would be the biggest must.



I have been looking at quite a few but they end up not having wifi connectivity, or they simple are not available here in NZ.

I believe that an unlocked virizon phone should be able to work with Spark?

I remember talking to a guy saying that ATT was not but Virizon is a go (a hardware thing).

So an unlocked TCL Flip 2 is on my radar.



I would also consider a linux or alternative smart phone but my requirements for that are a lot more tight.

-NO 5g or easy to remove the 5g antennae

-must have an aux (headphone) jack

-NFC capable

-able to install apk packs



Finding the first 3 in combination if proving to be nearly impossible.

The Librem 5 is a good contender but that price for what I want is a touch overkill.



any thoughts or suggestions would be greatly appreciated :)

I am ready to keep doing my research.