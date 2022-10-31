So, via Amazon I brought on of these, and early indications are its very wife friendly.

Was very easy to setup and has worked perfectly since, although a 2amp USB charger is needed, else you can get random reboots.

The whole TIVO Stream looks like a pretty good idea, and had it been possible to include other streamed services I might have stuck with it, but my quick playing couldn't find a way to do this, so I just turned it off.

Does well

Remote buttons work e.g channel buttons

Unit found attached TV and automatically configured power, channel and volume buttons (old remote consigned to draw)

Live stream channel changing very quick (Mi 4k was quite slow)

No stuttering/buffering issues

All apps work, (Netflix, Amazon, TVNZ+, 3now etc)

I did the following to it

Had to lie and say I lived in US during TIVO account setup, but it doesn't seem to check afterwards Disabled the Tivo launcher so it now boots straight to Android TV screen Installed Google live TV (and Next DVR to get ability to pause live TV and record live TV, just works) Added TV Streams via Matt Huisman

Haven't but could, use a button remapper app to change the function of the TIVO button to launch live streams, but as wife now knows to press the O button, no real need to.

If you're still looking for an Android TV box, I can recommend the TIVO Stream 4k

Some useful info gathered from this site

TiVo Stream 4K | XDA Forums (xda-developers.com)