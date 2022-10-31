So, via Amazon I brought on of these, and early indications are its very wife friendly.
Was very easy to setup and has worked perfectly since, although a 2amp USB charger is needed, else you can get random reboots.
The whole TIVO Stream looks like a pretty good idea, and had it been possible to include other streamed services I might have stuck with it, but my quick playing couldn't find a way to do this, so I just turned it off.
Does well
- Remote buttons work e.g channel buttons
- Unit found attached TV and automatically configured power, channel and volume buttons (old remote consigned to draw)
- Live stream channel changing very quick (Mi 4k was quite slow)
- No stuttering/buffering issues
- All apps work, (Netflix, Amazon, TVNZ+, 3now etc)
I did the following to it
- Had to lie and say I lived in US during TIVO account setup, but it doesn't seem to check afterwards
- Disabled the Tivo launcher so it now boots straight to Android TV screen
- Installed Google live TV (and Next DVR to get ability to pause live TV and record live TV, just works)
- Added TV Streams via Matt Huisman
Haven't but could, use a button remapper app to change the function of the TIVO button to launch live streams, but as wife now knows to press the O button, no real need to.
If you're still looking for an Android TV box, I can recommend the TIVO Stream 4k
Some useful info gathered from this site
TiVo Stream 4K | XDA Forums (xda-developers.com)