Standing on the sidelines at 9am watching our kids football has made me start to thinking about moving around taking some photos. I've been looking at second hand DSLR's on trademe, most under $300. All are quite old but the price point is the attraction - I'm sure I can find something that'll take half decent shots while I learn / have a play. If it turns into something more I'd likely buy something decent.
Anyone got any recommendations on great options / things to look out for etc when making such a purchase?