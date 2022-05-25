With DSLR's, the lens focal lenght (how tightly zoomed) is a main consideration.

For sideline sports, bird, zoo and similar photography, you need a telephoto lens. Generally cheaper camera come kitted with a normal (cira 18 -55mm on apsc) lens.

Personally In your spot I would buy this, and give it a whirl (Canon 550D with EFS 55-250 f/4-5.6 IS II lens).

www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/electronics-photography/digital-cameras/digital-slr/canon/listing/3606833561

I have the same lens in my kit, it is very highly regarded (for it's pricepoint). List price for that lens at cannon is $549.

The longer focal length alone will mean you get photos that you are unlikely to be able to get with your smart phone.

Note that without a shorter length, you will need to swap to your smartphone to take photos of stuff close to you, landscapes etc.