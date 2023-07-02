SuzysCrafts

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hitfilm is a nightmare glitchy video editor. What are the alternatives?
#306169 2-Jul-2023 19:15
I'm just learning video editing for my youtube channel.  It is not something I've grown up with, I'm middle aged and teaching myself! Got to start somewhere. 

 

I've been using hitfilm and know the basics but it is so glitchy and buggy.  It is doing my head in.  I cut and delete clips and then they reapear in different areas of my film! Sometimes the same clips in multipul places.  Honestly it's enough to drive me to distraction. 

 

My question, what are the alternative video editors for someone who doesn't want too get to technical but still wants to create a watchable video?

  #3098754 2-Jul-2023 19:23
I use Openshot, its opensource and works really well to be honest. 

 

Its not really for the pros but it does most of the common video editing tasks just fine.

 
 
 
 

  #3098762 2-Jul-2023 19:34
Oh cool. Does open source mean its free?

  #3098765 2-Jul-2023 19:38
Yes its free. Give it a try.



  #3098766 2-Jul-2023 19:38
Yes. 

 

The Windows Video Editor isn't too bad these days either.

 

 




