SuzysCrafts

I'm just learning video editing for my youtube channel. It is not something I've grown up with, I'm middle aged and teaching myself! Got to start somewhere.

I've been using hitfilm and know the basics but it is so glitchy and buggy. It is doing my head in. I cut and delete clips and then they reapear in different areas of my film! Sometimes the same clips in multipul places. Honestly it's enough to drive me to distraction.

My question, what are the alternative video editors for someone who doesn't want too get to technical but still wants to create a watchable video?