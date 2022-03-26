Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Social networks, social media, and toolsAdvanced Searching on Google
gnfb

2162 posts

Uber Geek


#295399 26-Mar-2022 14:19
I want to be able to do a search that will return all websites starting with "the" by country

 

I have had a really good look but cant seem to find anywhere that tells me how! I need a "clever" one to show me the way please




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

gnfb on trademe

Gordy7
1514 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2892386 26-Mar-2022 14:28
Any help here?

 

https://seodesignchicago.com/seo-blog/what-is-a-google-wildcard-search/

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

ANglEAUT
1682 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2892408 26-Mar-2022 16:22
gnfb: I want to be able to do a search that will return all websites starting with "the" by country ...

 

I think you will struggle with the "... by country" bit. I don't know of any way to order / group Google results

 

Instead of doing a Google search, maybe find a registrar (https://dnc.org.nz/tools-and-services/find-a-nz-provider/nz-authorised-registrars/) or an entity that monitors domain names (https://www.expireddomains.co.nz/) and see if you can get a list or registered domains?

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | SmartAss

gnfb

2162 posts

Uber Geek


  #2892467 26-Mar-2022 17:20
ANglEAUT:

 

gnfb: I want to be able to do a search that will return all websites starting with "the" by country ...

 

I think you will struggle with the "... by country" bit. I don't know of any way to order / group Google results

 

Instead of doing a Google search, maybe find a registrar (https://dnc.org.nz/tools-and-services/find-a-nz-provider/nz-authorised-registrars/) or an entity that monitors domain names (https://www.expireddomains.co.nz/) and see if you can get a list or registered domains?

 

 

 

 

Good idea actually I was just interested to see how many sites in NZ use "the" thewarehouse themarket etc




mike
297 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2892473 26-Mar-2022 17:52
https://www.google.com/search?q=%22www.the%22+.co.nz





