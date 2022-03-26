I want to be able to do a search that will return all websites starting with "the" by country
I have had a really good look but cant seem to find anywhere that tells me how! I need a "clever" one to show me the way please
Gordy
I think you will struggle with the "... by country" bit. I don't know of any way to order / group Google results
Instead of doing a Google search, maybe find a registrar (https://dnc.org.nz/tools-and-services/find-a-nz-provider/nz-authorised-registrars/) or an entity that monitors domain names (https://www.expireddomains.co.nz/) and see if you can get a list or registered domains?
ANglEAUT:
I think you will struggle with the "... by country" bit. I don't know of any way to order / group Google results
Instead of doing a Google search, maybe find a registrar (https://dnc.org.nz/tools-and-services/find-a-nz-provider/nz-authorised-registrars/) or an entity that monitors domain names (https://www.expireddomains.co.nz/) and see if you can get a list or registered domains?
Good idea actually I was just interested to see how many sites in NZ use "the" thewarehouse themarket etc
