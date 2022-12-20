Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Social networks, social media, and toolsNeeding help with recovering a locked Facebook account please
cmcf359

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#302781 20-Dec-2022 11:03
Hi team,

I’ve been locked out of my Facebook account due to them ‘needing to confirm my identity’. I’ve submitted the required documents and now I’m stuck on a message that says ‘thank you for your help, we’ll take a look at the documents you submitted and get back to you if we require more information’. It’s incredibly frustrating as I have clients and my business page all attached to my account and I’ve now been locked out for 4 days.

Any help would be much appreciated!


Thank you in advance team 🙏🏻

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12242 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3012235 20-Dec-2022 11:10
Noone here can help. Facebook do take their time at unlocking accounts IME, its just a waiting game....... and don't be surprised if they say they're not releasing it - seen that happen before.

 

 




hsvhel
861 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3012304 20-Dec-2022 12:18
Other than submitting the required details, you will need to wait it out.

 

They move at the speed of smell to complete these things

 

 

alasta
5877 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3012308 20-Dec-2022 12:23
This really should serve as a warning to those who are highly dependent on Facebook. You have no support if something like this happens. 

 

I heard an anecdote some time ago about a business overseas whose marketing strategy was based around Facebook advertising. They were spending $100k a year until Facebook suddenly cut them off for no reason. Noone at Facebook would talk to them despite the amount of lost revenue. 



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12242 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3012326 20-Dec-2022 12:32
I do question their methods at times....... years ago, kids got chicken pox. I took pic, put it on my FB, no issue raised.... wife copied photo and put on her FB, photo was removed for nudity and she was warned. Yet still nothing happened to me.... 

 

 




