Just talking about AI in the office and got me thinking..... majority of online forums are "Q + A"..... so now AI can give you answers quickly (and generally accurate), would you still frequent forums ?

Or is it more of a social thing for you, visiting and replying to people ?

Humans are inherently social animals, but if AI was to take over aspects of being social, would you manage......

Food for thought ? Maybe. Maybe not. I'm probably just rambling :D