Tools for managing a small IRL social group??
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2817 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#306706 15-Aug-2023 14:36
Send private message

I drew the short straw and now I'm the Treasurer of our local genealogy group.

 

Our membership is between 50-75 people. 

 

Annual fee is $20/y ($30 if you're a couple, $10 if you're a junior), so income is around $1000/yr.

 

$700 of that goes on venue hire during the year, so not much left over.

 

It gets swallowed up quite quickly with paying speakers for monthly meetings and other costs, like Office365 subs etc.

 

Everything is done manually it seems.

 

When people pay subs (cash or internet banking) they get a handwritten receipt from a $2 receipt book you can buy from PaperPlus etc.

 

Membership forms are filled out manually and filed.

 

Members details are kept in a spreadsheet. (3 different spreadsheets have been passed to me, still trying to work out which one if any are actually up to date and correct).

 

Mailing lists are created manually by each committee member that needs one.

 

Meeting attendance is recorded in a book which has to be reviewed at year end for the Charities Commission.

 

It's all far too manual, and unexpectedly time consuming for such a small group.

 

I am looking for a free cloud-based solution to streamline these functions.

 

I checked out Hello Club, nice but $500/yr.

 

Likewise, Friendly Manager at $700/yr.

 

Is anyone here involved in the running of a small community organisation and can recommend a free or very very cheap solution?

 

Obviously the cheapest solution is that I keep doing what every Treasurer for the last 60 years has done.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

networkn
Networkn
29608 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3116224 15-Aug-2023 14:44
Send private message

band.us has worked well for my group.

 
 
 
 

wellygary
7258 posts

Uber Geek


  #3116231 15-Aug-2023 14:54
Send private message

>I am looking for a free cloud-based solution to streamline these functions.

 

You say they you are paying for Office 365, so you've got the ability to cloudify most of the base documents,  So as a first step I would look to centralise a master copy of your membership there, 

 

You could then look at automating processes bit by bit 

 

i.e you could look at using 365 forms on a tablet for things like meeting attendance,  

 

 

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2817 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3116233 15-Aug-2023 14:56
Send private message

networkn:

 

band.us has worked well for my group.

 

 

Thanks, I've had a quick look, and it certainly can manage the communication aspect.

 

Not sure that I can see how it would handle membership and subscription tracking.
But I'll have a better look later in the week.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!



kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2817 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3116249 15-Aug-2023 15:00
Send private message

wellygary:

 

>I am looking for a free cloud-based solution to streamline these functions.

 

You say they you are paying for Office 365, so you've got the ability to cloudify most of the base documents,  So as a first step I would look to centralise a master copy of your membership there, 

 

You could then look at automating processes bit by bit 

 

i.e you could look at using 365 forms on a tablet for things like meeting attendance,  

 

 

 

 

I did look into using Office365, but the learning curve was too steep for everyone else (think 70yrs old and upwards).

 

Even GoogleDocs was a step too far.

 

If I'm going to centralise the spreadsheet info, I may as well try and centralise everything else as well.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

