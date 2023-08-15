kiwifidget

I drew the short straw and now I'm the Treasurer of our local genealogy group.

Our membership is between 50-75 people.

Annual fee is $20/y ($30 if you're a couple, $10 if you're a junior), so income is around $1000/yr.

$700 of that goes on venue hire during the year, so not much left over.

It gets swallowed up quite quickly with paying speakers for monthly meetings and other costs, like Office365 subs etc.

Everything is done manually it seems.

When people pay subs (cash or internet banking) they get a handwritten receipt from a $2 receipt book you can buy from PaperPlus etc.

Membership forms are filled out manually and filed.

Members details are kept in a spreadsheet. (3 different spreadsheets have been passed to me, still trying to work out which one if any are actually up to date and correct).

Mailing lists are created manually by each committee member that needs one.

Meeting attendance is recorded in a book which has to be reviewed at year end for the Charities Commission.

It's all far too manual, and unexpectedly time consuming for such a small group.

I am looking for a free cloud-based solution to streamline these functions.

I checked out Hello Club, nice but $500/yr.

Likewise, Friendly Manager at $700/yr.

Is anyone here involved in the running of a small community organisation and can recommend a free or very very cheap solution?

Obviously the cheapest solution is that I keep doing what every Treasurer for the last 60 years has done.