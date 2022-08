I have to admit I am not sure what kind of performance you are expecting from a Chromebook.

Most of them are relatively slow Celeron machines, and the ones with a little more omph also costs a lot more - missing the actual market for them (cheap school machines).

I have a HP Chromebook G5 with Celeron processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB SSD that I use for testing touchscreen apps and that costs me around $600. It is not exactly a powerful machine, but works OK for what I use it for.

If you are looking at better specs than the ASUS Chromebook i7 that PBTech sells for the same as the lowest priced Macbook Air M1 then I would think you would be paying more than the $1749 that the both of them cost.

So if you are used to Macs, why not go with the cheapest M1 Macbook Air, or maybe a used machine to save money?