I have been having a little play with Chrome OS Flex as a possible life extender on some older HP All-in-one PCs.

I am actually pretty impressed that it works quite well.

Sure it wouldn't be for everyone, but if you consider many apps are just web based these days, it can do quite a lot.

I had in mind that such a PC could be quite good in a public place for people to use.

The 'Guest' option is ideal in that it blows everything away once the user logs off. So if someone logs into their gmail/office account, it wont leave a trail when they log out.

I can't see any way to perhaps restrict access (in a public location) to Guest mode only. Possibly such a scenario is just not supported.

Has anyone got any ideas on something like this?