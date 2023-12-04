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ForumsChromium OS and Google Chrome OSChrome OS Flex - anyway to restrict to guest account only?
robjg63

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#310973 4-Dec-2023 11:46
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I have been having a little play with Chrome OS Flex as a possible life extender on some older HP All-in-one PCs.

 

I am actually pretty impressed that it works quite well.

 

Sure it wouldn't be for everyone, but if you consider many apps are just web based these days, it can do quite a lot.

 

I had in mind that such a PC could be quite good in a public place for people to use.

 

The 'Guest' option is ideal in that it blows everything away once the user logs off. So if someone logs into their gmail/office account, it wont leave a trail when they log out.

 

I can't see any way to perhaps restrict access (in a public location) to Guest mode only. Possibly such a scenario is just not supported.

 

Has anyone got any ideas on something like this?

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

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wellygary
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  #3167911 4-Dec-2023 12:05
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It looks like there is a Kiosk mode

 

https://chromeos.dev/en/kiosk

 

 

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