ForumsChromium OS and Google Chrome OSParental controls vs school account
deadlyllama

#311622 1-Feb-2024 18:53
My kids both have chromebooks and gmail logins with parental controls applied - screen time limits and the like.

 

They also have school Google accounts, which they need to be able to use.  These have no screen time limits/etc.

 

Guess which accounts they always use.

 

Guess who's clicked on dodgy ads and accepted notifications and ended up with a bunch of "you have a virus" notifications...

 

Is there a way to apply controls to the whole device, or some other way to stop use of the school account outside certain hours, or ... anyway to thread this needle?

Lias
  #3189457 1-Feb-2024 20:53
I just created a new SSID on my APs, made sure the kids could only connect to that SSID, and scheduled that SSID to stop working during certain hours.




deadlyllama

  #3189464 1-Feb-2024 21:13
Part of the problem is I really want to at least have a list of the sites they're visiting, etc.  Wonder if a secondhand Fortigate 100D would be good enough (they're certainly affordable!)

lxsw20
  #3189474 1-Feb-2024 21:24
The hardware is, but price up the Fortigate license, you might not think it's so affordable then. 



Lias
  #3189800 3-Feb-2024 09:15
D series are out of support, which is why they are cheap. 




