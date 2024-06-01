Google has an offer on at the moment for one year of Gemini Advanced for new purchasers of Chromebook Plus devices.

https://www.google.com/chromebook/perks/

This comes with 2TB of storage.

My Chromebook is not new but since it is a Acer Chromebook Spin 714 it meets the spec for a Chromebook Plus. (Intel Core I5 12th gen) I tried redeeming the offer but was not eligible. I then took a tip from Chromebook Unboxed and did a power wash of my Chromebook and after it set itself up again, tried the offer and it was accepted. Just thought others might see if they can benefit from this offer.