A lot of water gets under our house when it rains, and I dug a hole and installed a sump pump a few years ago.



The hole has been collapsing over time so I've been forced to do something with it. I dug it out a lot larger and have started lining it with concrete.







This shows the sump hole (1 metre deep) with some of concrete I've installed so far. The finished hole is about 310 mm diameter.



Dumb question I know - but have you tried putting the sump pump in there. Reason I ask is Ive done the same thing. Except I used a premade pipe (a "farmers" grade second from Humes") and got a couple of holes (for the inflowing water and out flowing pumped water) drilled in it. Its quite a wide pipe because the pump itself is fairly big and then you need enough space for the float arm to work properly. I haven't teh measurement on me but the pipe is somethign like 750 - 1,000 mm

Yes, I have put my sump pump in the hole. This just shows it with the pump removed. The reason I chose to line the hole with concrete is to work around the existing fixtures that I had installed in my sump hole.The small white pipe on the top left is where the water enters the sump hole after being collected from around the perimeter of the foundation.The black thing to the right in the recess you can see is a float switch that I got from Jaycar. I built an electronic timer to control the sump pump, rather than using the pump's float switch.The timer is designed to let the pump run for a set number of seconds after the water drops below that float switch. Also, I have a second timer to prevent the sump pump from activating at night, since it's directly below one of our bedrooms.As I said, the sump hole is a full metre deep (so that it can hold a reasonable amount of water). The concrete that you can see in the pic is about 500 mm tall, with the same amount again yet to be finished.I bought a 6 metre length of rebar from Bunnings and used those steel wire rings that hold car hub caps in place to make my reinforcing. Seems to work pretty good.