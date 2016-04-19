Been working on this code to work with HRV home recovery ventilation system, happy to share the code... basically utilises an Arduino Uno REV3 + Ethernet shield. It connects into the HRV Control Panel and grabs TTL serial data, interprets it and sends the HRV Roof and House Temperatures (and control panel temperature settings + fan speed, if you want to edit code and send that too) to an MQTT Broker (which I have running on OpenHAB) The ribbon cable from roof to HRV control panel has 6 wires, the outside 2 wires (1 and 6) are 5V power, the next two wires in (2 and 5) are GND and the middle two wires (3 and 4) are TTL serial RX/TX (which it both sends and receives on the same wire) Put an RJ11 splitter between HRV control panel and ribbon cable from roof controller, then make your own ribbon cable into the split port. You only need to split one of each wire (1 x 5V, 1 x GND and 1 x data) Run 5V into Arduino 5V (be aware, this will power the Arduino but is not recommended, best to put a diode in - I take no responsibility if you fry your Arduino) then run GND to GND then run one of the data lines into GPIO pin 7.

Assumes you have OpenHAB and MQTT broker already setup. Change your IP in MQTT broker to suit your setup.

No doubt pasting will lose indentation..., can't use BBCode coz I have array declared in code!

//

// Reads HRV serial data and sends to MQTT broker

// Author: chimera

// Date: 19 April 2016

//

// RX/TX native generates an err02 in HRV control panel

// Credit to: http://www.hexperiments.com/?page_id=47 for data structure

// Credit to: https://github.com/benrugg/Arduino-Hex-Decimal-Conversion for Dec/Hex conversion

//

#include <PubSubClient.h>

#include <Ethernet.h>

#include <SoftwareSerial.h>

// HRV

#define MSGSTARTSTOP 0x7E

#define HRVROOF 0x30

#define HRVHOUSE 0x31

// MQTT subs

#define OPENHABHRVSUBHOUSE "openhab/hrv/housetemp"

#define OPENHABHRVSUBROOF "openhab/hrv/rooftemp"

// TTL Serial on GPIO ports (HRV does not like RX/TX ports!)

SoftwareSerial hrvSerial(7, 8); // RX, TX

// MQTT Broker

IPAddress MQTT_SERVER(192, 168, 222, 254);

// The IP address of the Arduino

byte mac[] = { 0xDE, 0xAD, 0xBE, 0xEF, 0xFE, 0xED };

// Define message buffer and publish string

char message_buff[10];

String pubString;

// TTL serial data indicators

bool bStarted = false;

bool bEnded = false;

// Temperature from Roof or House?

char eTempLoc;

// TTL Serial data array, bIndex, bIndex of checksum and temperature

byte inData[10];

byte bIndex;

byte bChecksum;

float fHRVTemp;

// Ethernet Initalization

EthernetClient ethClient;

// Callback to Arduino from MQTT (inbound message arrives for a subscription)

void callback(char* topic, byte* payload, unsigned int length) {

// Messaging inbound from MQTT broker

int iChar = 0;

for(iChar=0; iChar<length; iChar++) {

message_buff[iChar] = payload[iChar];

}

message_buff[iChar] = '\0';

// This can be used in a future revision to control the HRV control panel

}

// Define Publish / Subscribe client (must be defined after callback function above)

PubSubClient mqttClient(MQTT_SERVER, 1883, callback, ethClient);



void setup()

{

// Start HRV serial

hrvSerial.begin(1200);

// Start Network (replace with 'Ethernet.begin(mac, ip);' for fixed IP)

while (Ethernet.begin(mac) == 0) {

Serial.println("Could not obtain DHCP lease");

delay(5000);

}

// Let network have a chance to start up

delay(1500);

// Debug USB serial

Serial.begin(1200);

// Initialize defaults

bIndex = 0;

bChecksum = 0;

// Show the IP address

printIPAddress();



}



void loop()

{

// If not MQTT connected, try connecting

if (!mqttClient.connected()) {

// Connect to MQTT broker on the openhab server, retry constantly

while (mqttClient.connect("hrv") != 1) {

Serial.println("Error connecting to MQTT (State:" + String(mqttClient.state()) + ")");

delay(1000);

}



}

// Flush stale data

hrvSerial.flush();



// Only if we're plugged in...

while (hrvSerial.available() > 0)

{



// Read serial data

int inChar = hrvSerial.read();

// Start/Stop marker, which is it? Wait til next loop

if (inChar == MSGSTARTSTOP)

{

// Start if first time we've got the message

if (bIndex == 0)

{

bStarted = true;

}

else

{

bChecksum = bIndex-1;

bEnded = true;

break;

}

}

// Grab data

if (bStarted == true)

{



// Double check we actually got something

if (sizeof(inChar) > 0)

{

//Serial.print(inChar, HEX);

//Serial.print(",");

inData[bIndex] = inChar;

bIndex++;

}



}



}

// Validate data, or if not enough data will fail

if (bStarted && bEnded && bChecksum > 0)

{

int iChar;

int iLess;

// Checks

byte bCalc;

String sCalc;

byte bCheck;

String sCheck;

// Subtract from zero

iChar = 0;



// Subtract each byte in ID and data

for (int iPos=1; iPos < bChecksum; iPos++)

{

iLess = inData[iPos];

iChar = iChar - iLess;

}



// Convert calculations

bCalc = (byte) (iChar % 0x100);

sCalc = decToHex(bCalc, 2);

bCheck = (byte) inData[bChecksum];

sCheck = decToHex(bCheck, 2);



// Mod result by 256 and compare to checksum, or not enough data

if (sCalc != sCheck || bIndex <6)

{

// Checksum failed, reset

bStarted = false;

bEnded = false;

bIndex = 0;



// Need to flush, maybe getting the end marker

hrvSerial.flush();

}



// Reset checksum

bChecksum = 0;



}

// We got both start and end messages, process the data

if (bStarted && bEnded)

{

// Only process if we got enough data, minimum 6 characters

if (bIndex > 5)

{



String sHexPartOne;

String sHexPartTwo;

String hrvSetTemp;

int iPos;



// Pull data out of the array, position 0 is 0x7E (start and end of message)

for (int iPos=1; iPos <= bIndex; iPos++)

{



// Position 1 defines house or roof temperature

if (iPos==1) { eTempLoc = (char) inData[iPos]; }

// Position 2 and 3 are actual temperature, convert to hex

if (iPos == 2) { sHexPartOne = decToHex(inData[iPos], 2); }

if (iPos == 3) { sHexPartTwo = decToHex(inData[iPos], 2); }

if (eTempLoc == HRVHOUSE && iPos == 4)

{

// Fan full speed

if (inData[iPos] == 100 )

{

Serial.println("Fan speed: FULL");

}

else

{

Serial.print("Fan speed: ");

Serial.println(inData[iPos]);

}



}



// If message is from control panel

if (eTempLoc == HRVHOUSE && iPos == 5)

{

hrvSetTemp = inData[iPos];

Serial.print("Control Panel: ");

Serial.println(hrvSetTemp);

}



}



// Concatenate first and second hex, convert back to decimal, 1/16th of dec + rounding

// Note: rounding is weird - it varies between roof and house, so below is rough - its accurate 99% of the time!

fHRVTemp = hexToDec(sHexPartOne + sHexPartTwo);

fHRVTemp = (fHRVTemp * 0.0625) + 0.66;

// Cast back to integer

fHRVTemp = (int) fHRVTemp;

// Send data to MQTT broker

SendMQTTMessage();

}



// Chill a bit, sometimes we'll time the data, sometimes not

delay(2000);

// Reset defaults for processing

bStarted = false;

bEnded = false;

bIndex = 0;



}

else

{

// Wait for serial to come alive

delay(2000);

}

mqttClient.loop();



}



String decToHex(byte decValue, byte desiredStringLength)

{



String hexString = String(decValue, HEX);

while (hexString.length() < desiredStringLength) hexString = "0" + hexString;



return hexString;

}

unsigned int hexToDec(String hexString)

{



unsigned int decValue = 0;

int nextInt;



for (int i = 0; i < hexString.length(); i++) {



nextInt = int(hexString.charAt(i));

if (nextInt >= 48 && nextInt <= 57) nextInt = map(nextInt, 48, 57, 0, 9);

if (nextInt >= 65 && nextInt <= 70) nextInt = map(nextInt, 65, 70, 10, 15);

if (nextInt >= 97 && nextInt <= 102) nextInt = map(nextInt, 97, 102, 10, 15);

nextInt = constrain(nextInt, 0, 15);



decValue = (decValue * 16) + nextInt;

}



return decValue;

}

// Send data to MQTT broker

void SendMQTTMessage()

{

// Define and send message about door state

pubString = String(fHRVTemp);

pubString.toCharArray(message_buff, pubString.length()+1);

if (eTempLoc == HRVHOUSE)

{

Serial.print("House ");

Serial.println(message_buff);

mqttClient.publish(OPENHABHRVSUBHOUSE, message_buff);

}

else if (eTempLoc == HRVROOF)

{

Serial.print("Roof ");

Serial.println(message_buff);

mqttClient.publish(OPENHABHRVSUBROOF, message_buff);

}

else

{

Serial.println("Undefined");

}



}



// Print IP for debugging, can be removed if needed

void printIPAddress()

{

Serial.print("My IP address: ");



for (byte thisByte = 0; thisByte < 4; thisByte++) {

// print the value of each byte of the IP address:

Serial.print(Ethernet.localIP()[thisByte], DEC);

Serial.print(".");

}

Serial.println();

}