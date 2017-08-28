kingdragonfly

elpenguino: You might be thinking of the copper losses. Iron losses would probably show as a loss in efficiency. EDIT; Suggest you soak test your UPS / inverter before relying on it !

Due to the tank circuit, the transformers will be constantly charging and discharging energy between themselves and the tank capacitor. And the drive circuit is a MOSFET H bridge operating from the battery supply.

Interestingly, it outputs a pure sine wave. But when you first connect a load (both good and poor power factor loads), the output waveform gets really notchy, then a second later it goes back to a pure sine wave. So I suspect that the H bridge is sticking a really complex high frequency waveform into the transformers, and using the Tank circuit and transformer inductance to turn it into a pure sine wave. My understanding is that laminated iron transformers have quite high losses at high frequencies. I do agree that there will be copper losses as well. I should start it up with a very low load on the output, and see if those transformers start heating up. (annoyingly, it turns itself off if there in no load connected).

Even if I do destroy it, it only cost me $35, so no great loss. And since it uses a nice standard battery bank voltage (48V nom), It will be easy to swap it out with a better inverter later.

I have found some well priced 20Amp MPPT buck converters on Aliexpress which are adjustable from 14V to 70V or so output, at 56V output they are rated at 1.1KW. So extremely good value for the price. I have ordered one, which I will test with a 270W panel to charge my current 12V backup power system. The only annoying thing is their max input voltage is 100V, it would be better if they could handle 120V. So I could wire 3X 39V open circuit voltage panels in series on each converter.