I had two Daikin pumps installed, one came with the wifi unit standard.

The other didn't - and I didn't bother to get it as an option as I thought it was a gimmick. Damn - then found it was actually quite handy.

IIRC I had a quote for $399 for them to supply and install. This was a little steep for a function I'd only occasionally use.

So bought a wifi unit on Ebay for about $70 - fair to say "some assembly required" as the covers had to be removed, control board accessed to plug the module in, cables routed etc. Not difficult, but mains supply connector board needed to be shifted to access the control board - so precautions apply. Probably about an hour to install.

There are youtube instructions.

I don't have the issue reported above with delay on either unit, seems to work as quickly via wifi as the normal remote.

There is one catch with the unit I bought off Ebay. I got the european wifi module by mistake. TIFU. It's physically identical to the other one, but won't connect via the android app on the play store - as it's geoblocked. So I d/l the apk for the European models - which works fine, but separate apps for the two pumps. I'm not sure if this is actually inconvenient once set up.