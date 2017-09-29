Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#223439 29-Sep-2017 13:17
Long Story Short

 

Ordered a Diakin Cora model heat pump with the optional Wifi module through an installer to replace a dead heat pump. This was back in the last week of August and the heat pump was delivered to the installer within 2 days but they still can't get the Wifi module. The installer tells me its been a bit of sh!t fight with Daikin to get the Wifi module and they still don't know when it will arrive. I've now got the installer to agree to install the unit next week and come back at a later date to fit the Wifi module which he was reluctant to do.

 

Has anyone else suffered delays when speccing Wifi on Daikin heat pumps?

  #1876135 2-Oct-2017 14:50
I was looking at the wifi module for Daiken and found out they aren't supplying it at present? I'm hoping this is because they finally admitted it is cr4p and are releasing a newer version? 

  #1876307 2-Oct-2017 19:14
When ours was installed in March last year the wifi module shipped with the unit so no issues with sourcing it. The wifi module mostly works well but there can be a lag of a few minutes before sending a command and the heat pump responding.

On the whole the Cora is an amazing heat pump, highly recommended 😀

  #1876417 2-Oct-2017 22:48
I had two Daikin pumps installed, one came with the wifi unit standard.

 

The other didn't - and I didn't bother to get it as an option as I thought it was a gimmick.  Damn - then found it was actually quite handy.

 

IIRC I had a quote for $399 for them to supply and install.  This was a little steep for a function I'd only occasionally use.

 

So bought a wifi unit on Ebay for about $70 - fair to say "some assembly required" as the covers had to be removed, control board accessed to plug the module in, cables routed etc.  Not difficult, but mains supply connector board needed to be shifted to access the control board - so precautions apply. Probably about an hour to install.

 

There are youtube instructions.

 

I don't have the issue reported above with delay on either unit, seems to work as quickly via wifi as the normal remote.

 

There is one catch with the unit I bought off Ebay.  I got the european wifi module by mistake. TIFU.  It's physically identical to the other one, but won't connect via the android app on the play store - as it's geoblocked.  So I d/l the apk for the European models - which works fine, but separate apps for the two pumps.  I'm not sure if this is actually inconvenient once set up.



  #1876422 2-Oct-2017 23:05
What is the model number for the wifi module you are after? I'm trying to source one for a Daiken and having issues as well. I also see things referencing a wired solution (which would be ok for me), but can't seem to find out much about that.

  #1876461 3-Oct-2017 04:39
Just thought I'd point this out as it is a cheaper solution https://sensibo.com and also has a way better app. I just bought one (so waiting for it) but also looking at reviews it seems to be incredibly good.

Often these integrated solutions for heat pump units are rubbish.




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

  #1876474 3-Oct-2017 07:27
michaelmurfy: Just thought I'd point this out as it is a cheaper solution https://sensibo.com and also has a way better app. I just bought one (so waiting for it) but also looking at reviews it seems to be incredibly good.

Often these integrated solutions for heat pump units are rubbish.

 

Please post your experience!

  #1876502 3-Oct-2017 08:56
michaelmurfy: Just thought I'd point this out as it is a cheaper solution https://sensibo.com and also has a way better app. I just bought one (so waiting for it) but also looking at reviews it seems to be incredibly good.

Often these integrated solutions for heat pump units are rubbish.

 

Except that those solutions don't give real time monitoring of heat pump status.

 

With the Daikin module, the app shows current settings, indoor and outdoor temps etc.

 

The module to get for NZ split systems is this one:

 

https://www.penair.com.au/product/daikin-wifi-controller/

 

They're also saying they have them in stock. 
That should work for any Daikin split pump made in recent years.  For older units, they can still be made to work but need an additional interface card.

 

The one I got by my silly mistake was model BRP069A42, the correct card for the same model of heatpump I put it in, but for the Euro market, and much cheaper (surprise - not).  Works fine - except for the glitch with Daikin's geoblocking of the android app.



  #1876529 3-Oct-2017 09:47
Fred99:

 

michaelmurfy: Just thought I'd point this out as it is a cheaper solution https://sensibo.com and also has a way better app. I just bought one (so waiting for it) but also looking at reviews it seems to be incredibly good.

Often these integrated solutions for heat pump units are rubbish.

 

Except that those solutions don't give real time monitoring of heat pump status.

 

With the Daikin module, the app shows current settings, indoor and outdoor temps etc.

 

The module to get for NZ split systems is this one:

 

https://www.penair.com.au/product/daikin-wifi-controller/

 

They're also saying they have them in stock. 
That should work for any Daikin split pump made in recent years.  For older units, they can still be made to work but need an additional interface card.

 

The one I got by my silly mistake was model BRP069A42, the correct card for the same model of heatpump I put it in, but for the Euro market, and much cheaper (surprise - not).  Works fine - except for the glitch with Daikin's geoblocking of the android app.

 

Thanks, that was the one I was looking at.

  #1876538 3-Oct-2017 10:13
Thanks all for the feedback. Looks like I'll just have to be patient. I'm just glad that September was a relatively mild month.

  #1876559 3-Oct-2017 10:31
I had my Daikin installed about 5 months ago.  The installer I purchased it through had lots of the wifi modules in stock so there were no issues with this.

 

I personally have found the module great.  Unlike a lot of the other modules, this one works locally when you are on the home network so it is pretty much instant.

  #1876565 3-Oct-2017 10:39
michaelmurfy: Just thought I'd point this out as it is a cheaper solution https://sensibo.com and also has a way better app. I just bought one (so waiting for it) but also looking at reviews it seems to be incredibly good.

Often these integrated solutions for heat pump units are rubbish.

 

 

 

My main issue with a lot of the wifi controllers I have seen is that they are one direction.  A lot of them just push to the heat pump unit.

 

I haven't read much about this solution, does it do anything differently?

  #1880461 10-Oct-2017 17:13
So just got my Sensibo Sky unit:

 

Pros:
- First one to actually work properly with my heat pump - all remote commands are supported.
- Works on mobile too - the unit talks directly to an AWS instance (things.sensibo.com) so doesn't require any special firewall rules nor tries to poke holes in your firewall.
- App is simple but very good.
- IFTTT integration works very well. Also so does integration with Google Assistant (can ask for the temperature and humidity in the lounge, turn on / off etc).

 

Cons:
- Initially was hard to set up on WiFi, however, I believe this was my phone.

 

Would recommend as a cheaper alternative.

 

@acetone it just simply mimics the remote which is one direction anyway.




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

  #1880491 10-Oct-2017 17:23
the ambi climate 2 is the one im looking at getting.  "Alexa, tell ambi im cold",  "Alexa, tell ambi im hot" etc.  i like the idea its based on comfort and not 23 degrees or something.  it builds up history to know what you personally like so will maintain that temperature etc.

 

currently theyre just shipping kickstarter backers though.

  #1880492 10-Oct-2017 17:28
reven:

 

the ambi climate 2 is the one im looking at getting.  "Alexa, tell ambi im cold",  "Alexa, tell ambi im hot" etc.  i like the idea its based on comfort and not 23 degrees or something.  it builds up history to know what you personally like so will maintain that temperature etc.

 

currently theyre just shipping kickstarter backers though.

 

I went to their site and got a total of 5 404's in a space of 2mins which isn't a good look however you could technically do this already with voice commands.

 

For example, I could create a shortcut to say "I'm cold" to Google Assistant and it'll turn on my heat pump to what I consider to be the ideal temperature. If I had something like this then it'll soon learn the ideal temperature is 40*C according to my sister.

 

I think they're more chucking in AI for the hell of it. 




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

  #1880573 10-Oct-2017 20:01
michaelmurfy:

 

 

 

@acetone it just simply mimics the remote which is one direction anyway.

 

 

I think most heat pump remote controls are actually two way. This allows the lcd display of the remote to show the status of the heat pump rather than just say what state it (the remote) thinks it should be.

