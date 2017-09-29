Long Story Short
Ordered a Diakin Cora model heat pump with the optional Wifi module through an installer to replace a dead heat pump. This was back in the last week of August and the heat pump was delivered to the installer within 2 days but they still can't get the Wifi module. The installer tells me its been a bit of sh!t fight with Daikin to get the Wifi module and they still don't know when it will arrive. I've now got the installer to agree to install the unit next week and come back at a later date to fit the Wifi module which he was reluctant to do.
Has anyone else suffered delays when speccing Wifi on Daikin heat pumps?