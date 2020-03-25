kingdragonfly

My prediction is that prices will drop , maybe by 10% or so , due to oversupply caused by the lack of Airbnb bookings and people having lost their job or being unsure of their future income. If people can afford to do nothing they will.

As I expect overseas arrivals not to return to any normal number for 2 years I dont expect to see any reason for an upturn.

Prices will probably gradually decline from now, and hit -10% by end of 2020 and stay there for 2021.

There will be isolated cases of up to 20% declines which the media will highlight with the usual sob stories.

After 2021 there will be continued wariness and there will be no spectacular increases for years until people forget the pain.