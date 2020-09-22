I obtained several quotes and was also very particular in my briefing. I was not after the "cheapest quote" I wanted a system that in 10 years would still work excellently. This means you look at 2 things. Panel "efficiency" ie how good is it. The higher the better. And what is the panel "degradation" which is how much ability does the panel loose each year. I went with the LG Neon 2 (and Tesla Powerwall via Harrisons) as the LG are efficiency 21-22% and for degradation 95% in 10 years and 90% in 25 guaranteed. You need to allow for these numbers or your 6k system today is a 5k or less system in 10 years. Cheap is not equal.

We are a high use pc gamer home using 20-25kw per day (with gas bill on top of this for water and heating). From the day the system went in I have been saving more than the $77 per fortnight the interest-free solar loan from Westpac costs. We are currently in credit for September and October months so savings for me is around $250 a month.

If you just look at numbers then payback on solar is about 5-8 years ie how much do I payback of the purchase cost vs how much do I save each month on the power bill. You can use SolarEdge (This is my public site) to have a look for someone near you with solar in the size you are considering. Most good suppliers will also give you a chart and plans. So yeah solar has a good case, good payback.

Batteries are another discussion. We are out during the day so I wanted the off-grid, battery backup and the use when need it. Batteries are not cheap so the payback is not good. BUT the returns shine in terms of using the solar well (unless you have an excess dump like say hot water, pool or a car you could use). So now the question is are you after return or after "feel good about the environment" or making your home greener and more desirable if you sold it. These mattered to me. I have added this into my equations as the balance did go on the mortgage at 2.5%. All up I spend $17 on the Powerwall and $18 on the solar. I absolutely 3 months later love it and feel was the best decision. I am waiting on the new RV value but based on what others tell me I should have close to the full value added to the house value if sold.

So now back to Solar Zero? This is a quote from their website

If you sell your property there are three options: Transfer the agreement to the purchaser of your home

Prepay the remaining monthly payments Transfer the agreement and the solar system to your new property

So as with a long-ago statement, there is no such thing as a "free lunch". You cannot add to the value of your home, you may not own or control the system and if you sell you have to pay them or move to a new home (which no doubt has a cost). I cannot see how this stacks up as a good choice.

