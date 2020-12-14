Have had fibre here for a couple of years.

It comes in via overhead then shoots down a conduit to an entry point at the bottom of the house. The existing copper also come in via over head and seems to connect to the the house telephone circuits up in my ceiling.

I have an ATA on my network, that I plug into a single jack near my own, which allows the use of any of my phone jacks that are in the house (only using two of them).

On the picture, the fibre comes in from the right, copper is that left hand connection, and theres some terminators in the "telecom" connection. Having painters here they disturbed some of these and the phone lines stopped being connected (I can get another photos of those joins if needed).

What can I do to disconnect (am I allowed to?) the copper coming in, and maintain the phone circuit in the house so that the jacks are all connected to my ATA.