floydbloke:

duckDecoy: [I assume this applies to any new spring, not just a brand new install, but I could be wrong] Just popping this here in case. We had a new garage door installed and they said they would contact us when the time came to retension the new springs, I assume they stretch slightly or something and need to be reset. They never contacted us, but we didn't notice because we had no idea how long we should expect to wait, maybe it takes a few years to stretch (what we would know). After 2 years the motor died, and when they came out they said it was our fault because the springs needed to have been reset and we didn't get it done and its overloaded the motor. Much arguing later they replaced the motor for free. Just mentioning it so you know, that way you can follow up with the installer if they don't come back to do yours after they put new springs in. I don't actually know how long it takes because they never contacted us, maybe someone here will tell you.

There's another reason to get the springs re-tensioned a year or two after new (or replacement).

When the springs are adjusted and open position for the door set, then there should still be just a little bit of tension left on the cables on both sides. If (when) the springs have lost a bit of tension and those cables are loose, they can come off the side of the spools/drums on the pole, and if that happens you'll be in deep stuff, door will drop askew on one side, wheels come out of the tracks, you're probably not going to be able to open or close it. If it's a big heavy door, it'll probably be a two-person job to sort it out and fix the damage.

So if you've got a sectional door, take a look at the cables next time you open the door, if they're noticeably loose, get the springs retensioned. Temporary fix (if you know what you're doing) may be to adjust the opener height setting so the door doesn't open as far - so the cables aren't loose. I highly recommend to not attempt DIY. Don't even think of touching the grub screws retaining the drums and try to rotate them to take up the slack - it won't work, you'll almost certainly stuff things up big time and end up with the door misaligned.

How long it takes to replace a spring depends. Sometimes the spring pole has to be completely removed as there's no room to slide the springs off and on at either end. Sometimes idiots who install doors over-tighten the grub screws holding the springs and drums, and the castings wont slide over the damage done to the poles without a lot of effort (judicious belting with a carefully aimed large hammer just short of destroying the casting). If the springs are a known size and there aren't any issues, then about a hour. If you have to weigh the door with the remaining spring tensioned, then detension the spring and re-weigh the door to calculate replacement spring size, then tension the remaining spring up again so you can lift the door off the scales, then detension it again so you can replace the broken spring, then it could take much longer - even without other issues that need to be sorted. Sometimes there's not enough room to rotate the spring 1/4 turn using poles because of low ceiling height or placement of anti-sag on the top door panel. They're not all the same, so the time and cost won't be the same to work on them.