floydbloke:

Please does anyone here have any with experience garage door repairs.
After 25 years of trusty service our has a broken spring
Also one of the strands in the cables has broken and kind of coiled itself around, although this has been like it for quite a long time.
I'll be phoning the garage door people tomorrow. Meanwhile I'm keen to hear from anyone who might know a bit about getting it fixed.
Cost is the first thing that springs to mind. It doesn't look particularly easy or quick to fix.
It's a Dominator, has anyone used their Wellington agents? Can't use the door at the moment so hoping to get it remedies ASAP.
Given its age, should I look to get the motor and/or any other bits replaced at the same time.
Or is it even a case of, it's so old there'll be no parts obtainable and the whole thing will need to be replaced.
All thoughts, advice etc. most welcome.