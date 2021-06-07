Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
floydbloke

2795 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#287112 7-Jun-2021 10:27
Send private message

Please does anyone here have any  with experience garage door repairs.

 

After 25 years of trusty service our has a broken spring

 

 

Also one of the strands in the cables has broken and kind of coiled itself around, although this has been like it for quite a long time.

 

 

I'll be phoning the garage door people tomorrow.  Meanwhile I'm keen to hear from anyone who might know a bit about getting it fixed.

 

Cost is the first thing that springs to mind.  It doesn't look particularly easy or quick to fix.

 

It's a Dominator, has anyone used their Wellington agents?  Can't use the door at the moment so hoping to get it remedies ASAP.

 

Given its age, should I look to get the motor and/or any other bits replaced at the same time.

 

Or is it even a case of, it's so old there'll be no parts obtainable and the whole thing will need to be replaced.

 

All thoughts, advice etc. most welcome.




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

timmmay
18438 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2720100 7-Jun-2021 10:43
Send private message

Can't help with the solution, but I've used Fred Chapman Garage doors in Porirua and have been happy with their service.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2720101 7-Jun-2021 10:49
Send private message

Several hundred $$$ and not even close to DIY friendly.  Replacement spring size needs to be precisely calculated.  If there's only one spring (can't see from photo) then it's probably better to replace using two weaker springs, reason being that if one spring breaks then there's one left to hold some of the weight, less tension on each spring - and the springs should last longer.

 

You may be able to open the door to get your car out.  Best probably with two people lifting, one at each end of the door, have the auto opener connected, use it to assist lifting (might take a few attempts, the auto may overload).  Double doors weigh more than 100kg. Tie the door open so it absolutely can't move forward and drop - ie just in case the release mechanism on the chain or belt lets go.  Without springs - if the door dropped from open position it could do some serious damage.

 

Should be good to go replacing just the spring (possibly with two as above) and cable, but any decent service person should check everything out and advise.

 

 

dfnt
1388 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2720103 7-Jun-2021 10:59
Send private message

As above, leave it to a professional.. those springs are definitely not something you want to DIY fix



floydbloke

2795 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2720105 7-Jun-2021 10:59
Send private message

Fred99:

 

Several hundred $$$ and not even close to DIY friendly.  Replacement spring size needs to be precisely calculated.  If there's only one spring (can't see from photo) then it's probably better to replace using two weaker springs, reason being that if one spring breaks then there's one left to hold some of the weight, less tension on each spring - and the springs should last longer.

 

You may be able to open the door to get your car out.  Best probably with two people lifting, one at each end of the door, have the auto opener connected, use it to assist lifting (might take a few attempts, the auto may overload).  Double doors weigh more than 100kg. Tie the door open so it absolutely can't move forward and drop - ie just in case the release mechanism on the chain or belt lets go.  Without springs - if the door dropped from open position it could do some serious damage.

 

Should be good to go replacing just the spring (possibly with two as above) and cable, but any decent service person should check everything out and advise.

 

 

 

 

Thank you.  There are two springs. 

 

 

DIY  certainly never entered my mind, this just seemed the most apt topic. Several hundred $$$ doesn't sounds too bad.

 

Noted re opening it manually.  It's got a pull-cord thingy that seems to unlatch it from the drive gear that allows you to push it up, and will certainly make sure it's secure.




So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
1961 posts

Uber Geek


  #2720107 7-Jun-2021 11:04
Send private message

I had a spring replaced last year on our sectional door. It was about 12 years old, so you did well to get 25 out of yours. I'm in Auckland so I can't make recommendations, but it didn't cost very much. It certainly wasn't several hundred dollars.

 

Our old garage door opener outlasted the door. New replacement springs became unavailable after 20+ years, and I didn't want to use used ones. That unit had to lift a tilt door with a thick metal frame and cedar panels. Metal doors are quite light in comparison, so I'd expect the motor to be fine.

robjg63
3465 posts

Uber Geek


  #2720114 7-Jun-2021 11:43
Send private message

I am in Auckland - Cost me $368 for two new springs after one broke several months ago. They had lasted nearly 20 years.

 

When one spring breaks the other is overdue - so you replace both at once.

 

Door is double width and cedar - ie very heavy.

 

No way is it a DIY job from what I saw.

 

I could not open it a few years ago when the power went out (after disengaging the door motor of course).

 

The guy that put the new springs tried several sets of springs - starting with the same as original and working up the grade. He said the old ones were never strong enough and it was only working ok because we have a merlin door opener which he rated very highly and said they are almost impossible to kill. I can now open it pretty easily if I disconnect the motor - so big improvement and probably working like it always should have done.

 

Yours looks like a metal door so shouldn't be quite so heavy - hopefully your motor is ok. Just get the springs and that cable fixed. They should also give everything a good lube while they are there.

 

 

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2720120 7-Jun-2021 11:54
Send private message

floydbloke:

 

Noted re opening it manually.  It's got a pull-cord thingy that seems to unlatch it from the drive gear that allows you to push it up, and will certainly make sure it's secure.

 

 

With one remaining spring it's probably doable by two people without using using the motor.  But don't just rely on the latch on the carriage where the torpedo on the chain goes through to hold it up.  If that was to let go for some reason, the door could come down very fast. 



Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2720129 7-Jun-2021 12:07
Send private message

robjg63:

 

The guy that put the new springs tried several sets of springs - starting with the same as original and working up the grade.

 

 

Normally they should have been able to weigh the door, so leave remaining spring tensioned so it takes some of the weight, lift it on to scales, de-tension the spring, then calculate the new spring combination.  Problem is that there's a limited range of springs meaning you're often at the upper or lower end of the range, and that sometimes the doors are so heavy that one person has no chance of lifting them onto scales with a broken spring.  The old springs may have colours indicating weight range, the wire is in different gauges, so replacement "best guess" becomes a mix of experience, art, and luck. (and sweat - tensioning big heavy springs is hard work).

 

OP shouldn't have that problem with a coloursteel panel door.

Jiriteach
723 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2720370 7-Jun-2021 21:47
Send private message

Recommend Fred Chapman as well - https://www.garagedoorswellington.co.nz/
Its actually a resonably simple process for them to replace the springs. Can take ~ 30 mins or ~ 2 hours if they are to replace the motor.

 

Springs can cost ~ $100+ each depending on the type required. If you are after a new motor - depending on the type you select, they will most likely have to replace the rail. e.g the new Merlin ones are rail driven as opposed to chain. Can cost ~ $1200+ for a new Merlin motor installed.

 

I replaced only a 2 year motor since we added insulation to the door and the motor couldnt handle the extra weight!

heavenlywild
4221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2720430 7-Jun-2021 22:56
Send private message

Agreed regarding the cost being fairly affordable. I had a similar issue some years back and was surprised when it only costed me 200 to 300 bucks.

qwertee
548 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2720518 8-Jun-2021 08:45
Send private message

Not related a 100% to the topic

 

My very old Dominator motor started clicking on cold mornings and finally died before I could look at replacing a component on the power board

 

On my last attempt to engage the the motor after having to manually open the door,
caused something to snap on the nylon chain link and the motor was slightly off centre and chain loose.

 


A new dominator opener model SELECT cost me $750 installed at Christchurch for a sectional double door.
The Merlin was another $150 dearer and also there was no dealership in CHCH, and they put me onto an installer.

 

The installation guy tightened the springs, and also removed the hinges on the door and regreased the centre pin.

 

Runs soother as its belt driven and quieter but the din made by the physical door moving remains the same obviously.

 

 

 

cheers

dolsen
1391 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2720600 8-Jun-2021 10:27
Send private message

Jiriteach:

 

I replaced only a 2 year motor since we added insulation to the door and the motor couldnt handle the extra weight!

 

 

I thought that the springs could have been adjusted to counteract the extra weight of the insulation. Basically, the springs should be adjusted so that it cancels out the weight of the door so that the motor (and you when you open it manually) don't have to try and lift the weight of the door. If it is hard for you to open manually, it is hard for the opener to open as well.

 

I did DIY a spring replacement, but, would suggest getting the correct bars to adjust them rather than trying to use any old pipe to adjust them as there is a lot of tension on the springs. Probably safer to get a professional to do the job though.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jiriteach
723 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2720699 8-Jun-2021 14:19
Send private message

dolsen:

 

I thought that the springs could have been adjusted to counteract the extra weight of the insulation. Basically, the springs should be adjusted so that it cancels out the weight of the door so that the motor (and you when you open it manually) don't have to try and lift the weight of the door. If it is hard for you to open manually, it is hard for the opener to open as well.

 

I did DIY a spring replacement, but, would suggest getting the correct bars to adjust them rather than trying to use any old pipe to adjust them as there is a lot of tension on the springs. Probably safer to get a professional to do the job though.

 

 

Yup - but when the original spring was at the bare minimum (this was a new build house) - they could have adjusted it but said it will likely pop in a couple of months given the extra strain on the low rated springs so we had them replace the springs.

duckDecoy
559 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2720717 8-Jun-2021 14:50
Send private message

[I assume this applies to any new spring, not just a brand new install, but I could be wrong]

 

Just popping this here in case.

 

We had a new garage door installed and they said they would contact us when the time came to retension the new springs, I assume they stretch slightly or something and need to be reset.  They never contacted us, but we didn't notice because we had no idea how long we should expect to wait, maybe it takes a few years to stretch (what we would know).  After 2 years the motor died, and when they came out they said it was our fault because the springs needed to have been reset and we didn't get it done and its overloaded the motor.   Much arguing later they replaced the motor for free.

 

Just mentioning it so you know, that way you can follow up with the installer if they don't come back to do yours after they put new springs in.   I don't actually know how long it takes because they never contacted us, maybe someone here will tell you.

 

 

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2720733 8-Jun-2021 15:28
Send private message

duckDecoy:

 

[I assume this applies to any new spring, not just a brand new install, but I could be wrong]

 

Just popping this here in case.

 

We had a new garage door installed and they said they would contact us when the time came to retension the new springs, I assume they stretch slightly or something and need to be reset.  They never contacted us, but we didn't notice because we had no idea how long we should expect to wait, maybe it takes a few years to stretch (what we would know).  After 2 years the motor died, and when they came out they said it was our fault because the springs needed to have been reset and we didn't get it done and its overloaded the motor.   Much arguing later they replaced the motor for free.

 

Just mentioning it so you know, that way you can follow up with the installer if they don't come back to do yours after they put new springs in.   I don't actually know how long it takes because they never contacted us, maybe someone here will tell you.

 

 

 

 

There's another reason to get the springs re-tensioned a year or two after new (or replacement).

 

When the springs are adjusted and open position for the door set, then there should still be just a little bit of tension left on the cables on both sides.  If (when) the springs have lost a bit of tension and those cables are loose, they can come off the side of the spools/drums on the pole, and if that happens you'll be in deep stuff, door will drop askew on one side,  wheels come out of the tracks, you're probably not going to be able to open or close it.  If it's a big heavy door, it'll probably be a two-person job to sort it out and fix the damage.

 

So if you've got a sectional door, take a look at the cables next time you open the door, if they're noticeably loose, get the springs retensioned. Temporary fix (if you know what you're doing) may be to adjust the opener height setting so the door doesn't open as far - so the cables aren't loose.  I highly recommend to not attempt DIY.  Don't even think of touching the grub screws retaining the drums and try to rotate them to take up the slack - it won't work, you'll almost certainly stuff things up big time and end up with the door misaligned.

 

How long it takes to replace a spring depends.  Sometimes the spring pole has to be completely removed as there's no room to slide the springs off and on at either end. Sometimes idiots who install doors over-tighten the grub screws holding the springs and drums, and the castings wont slide over the damage done to the poles without a lot of effort (judicious belting with a carefully aimed large hammer just short of destroying the casting). If the springs are a known size and there aren't any issues, then about a hour.  If you have to weigh the door with the remaining spring tensioned, then detension the spring and re-weigh the door to calculate replacement spring size, then tension the remaining spring up again so you can lift the door off the scales, then detension it again so you can replace the broken spring, then it could take much longer - even without other issues that need to be sorted.  Sometimes there's not enough room to rotate the spring 1/4 turn using poles because of low ceiling height or placement of anti-sag on the top door panel. They're not all the same, so the time and cost won't be the same to work on them.

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





