so we will get a new roof, new kitchen, put in a new shower, change old hot water cylinder and modify a bathroom.

1. who do we contact in which order? roofer is set. kitchen people say a few mods needed which they can't help with.

2. also while roof is off, will put more batts, remove a chimney. we have a copper tank in roof to give water pressure. it has a pipe through the roof to drain. want to get rid of this. can pipe not go through roof? should we change to mains pressure or stay at low pressure HW?

3. would you put wires in the roof while it's off?

4. while scaffolding is on i guess we should repaint.

any ideas / advice welcome. been sitting on this for a while paralyzed with not knowing where to start.