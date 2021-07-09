timmmay: All thermostats / thermometers are different. Doesn't really matter what number is on the display of the remote, just set it to whatever makes it feel the temperature you want. I have different temp measuring devices that are out by three degrees. Thermostat in the heat pump is standard as well, just set the fan speed to auto / medium so it's pushing the air away from the heat pump and it'll be fine. If a heat pump on heating mode starts pumping out cold air it's faulty. Make 100% sure you're using heat mode, ideally measure the temp of the heat pump output with an IR thermometer, then call the installer / repairer. Note that some heat pumps do run on a low speed when they're not heating, very low fan, but they push room temperature air around not cool air. Not sure how many heat pumps can have remote temperature sensors, but not many I would think.

Heat pumps set to Heat mode will push out cold air on days where the intake air temperature drops into the range where they ice up and need to defrost - typically around 2 C. They reverse their system for a short period and suck heat out of the room to use to defrost the outside unit. It normally does not take very long and usually has some indicator on the indoor unit to tell you it is happening, such as a LED blinking. Once the outside unit is defrosted, the system will normally attempt to make up for the heat that it has just sucked out of the room by putting some heat back into the room. Our Mistsubishi heat pumps have a bug at this point - if they are set to full fan speed, then when they finish defrosting they go into the mode where they think they have just been turned on in a room that is very cold and needs a lot of heat fast, so they blast out heat for a long time and the temperature climbs way above the setpoint. So on colder days we always need to remember to set them to auto fan before going to sleep, otherwise we get woken up by the fan noise and too much heat. You can get days where the temperature hovers around the icing temperature and defrost happens several times an hour, but that is rare. Normally the temperature will keep dropping and go below that point. Either way, most heat pumps will cope, but you do need to understand what is happening if you are there when it happens.

Apart from short periods of defrost mode, your heat pump should never pump out cold air. It may well run the fan (usually at very low speed) to run air over its thermostat so that it can read the temperature accurately. When it is doing that, it causes a slight breeze, which can feel a little colder, but it is not actually heating or cooling.

Most heat pumps come with on and off timers, so in unoccupied rooms using the timers is normally a better option than leaving them on all night at the lowest setting. It would be much cheaper to have them come on at say 07:30 than leave them on all night. Unless, of course, you have people getting up in the night at odd times (eg baby feeding).

Another option is WiFi remote control - we have that for our Panasonic unit in the kitchen, so if I wake early for some reason I can use my cellphone or tablet to turn it on remotely and then read in bed until the kitchen is a decent temperature. And we can turn it on when we are on the way home, so it will be hot when we get there.

There is a simple test to see if your heat pump is working properly. Turn it on (in heat mode) and set it to its maximum temperature setting and full fan speed. Let it get going properly so that the output air temperature has stabilised, then measure the temperature as close as possible to the unit directly in the airflow. It should be around 50 C or a little higher. If it is not, then there is a problem - possibly a gas leak. If it is way above 50 C then the unit is dangerous and needs urgent fixing as it could burn you.