Hi
We just got a Fujitsu Floor model Heat Pump - installed.
My question is, that in the evening I have it on 21-22 degrees inside, not on the remote it is only on around 18 degrees because the thermostat is inside the Heat pump and not in the remote!, which is REALLY BAD DESIGN!
Anyway I can get around that, but when I go to bed I turn it down to 16 Degrees on the remote (which is the lowest option), just so it is not freezing cold when I get up in the morning.
The mode on the Heat pump is set to Heat and and the Fan is on Auto.
So I would expect that as soon as I choose to change it to 16 degrees it should stop doing anything because it is 21 degree in the house. But no, it starts pumping out cold air???? Not really cold but luke warm.
I turn it down to save some electricity over night, but it seems like the heat pump want to get the temperature in the house down to 16 degrees and that even that the mode is set to Heat.
So what is going wrong here?
Hope that all makes sense, English is not my first language.
Sorry one more question, can't you get an external thermostat for Fujitsu heat pumps. Im thinking a wireless one which can send the correct temp. to the Heat pump? I think I have seen it somewhere.