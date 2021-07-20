Hi there,
New build in Christchurch with ducted heatpump and Lossnay system. I thought the Lossnay would eliminate any moisture in the house, but over the cold nights we still get it on one window (our bedroom)
It's being run 24/7 at the highest fan speed.
I've spoken to the installers who said due to the size of the ducting Being bigger it would be best to use the fan only mode on the heatpump.
The only issue with that is that it's a bit noisy on its lowest fan setting, don't think I'd be able to sleep.
Other than the above, or turning on heatpump on heat setting for couple of hours in the morning (not really budget friendly), can anyone suggest any other tips that can help with the moisture?
Thanks