Quite a lot of info below as have not found a lot on internet so thought you may be interested

Have a new installed Mitsubishi Central ducted heatpump system and Lossnay (Feb this year) and in Waikato country with many cold mornings (-3 mornings). House is double glazed and well insulated and definitely well sealed. Work from home, lots of cooking plus dry clothes inside in sunny room. Windows all shut.

Lossnay runs 24x7 on slow speed. No condensation on any windows anywhere. Used to open windows a crack before bed every cold night and still wipe up in the morning. Run extractor fan in range hood while cooking and an hour for one in bathroom after showering in morning.

247sq m house. Two returns and bigger rooms have two outlets.

We have fresh air all the time this way and some rules to turn on heat from 6am to warm house a bit before getting up at 7am and again 7pm to 9pm so warm when relaxing after dinner. Took a while to work all out as well.

Not sure of your setup but we only have one controller for both heatpump and lossnay so we are always running on fan mode 24 x 7 which circulates around house from north facing rooms to south rooms so constant temp through house. Lossnay output of fresh air feeds directly into heatpump which with fan mode circulates all the time so house is now at 52% rel humidity while outside is 95% and a lot cooler :) House exhausts from two ceiling vents via lossnay which we have even partly closed which has saved a little power. Cannot hear the Heatpump fan in any of the rooms of the house even on quite nights (country is real quiet) but in hall under unit and one of the big return grills there is a faint noise. Heatpump and lossnay are bolted together and suspended from roof so not touching ceiling or wall top plates.

Installer recommended big ducts and vents every where plus positioned for maximum flow across all rooms.

Could not be happier.

Used to have a couple of wall mounted heatpumps. On in office and one in main room / kitchen and always had condensation and cold rooms. Power bill went up about $50 a month but changed suppliers and it is now less than before.

Dry warm house all the time and end of summer was also great with cool house.

That's my story.