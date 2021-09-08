sonyxperiageek

Call an electrician. If there's power to the meter on the output terminals the problem is your responsibility, something between the meter, the switchboard, or the switchboard itself. An electrician can diagnose this for you, if it's the meter they'll tell you and you can get the provider back in. Given they've already been and tested it I suspect its on your side of the meter.

I had a few incidents with power outages a few years ago so I got a reasonable idea of responsibilities.