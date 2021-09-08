Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sonyxperiageek

2853 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#289471 8-Sep-2021 08:23
Send private message

Hi guys,

Hi guys,

So we had a power outage last night at 11pm and none of the breakers tripped. I checked outside and others around us did have power. Called Vector who came out at midnight and told me that there was power to the meter and had a quick look at the breaker box and appeared to be all good, so didn't know why I didn't have power. So I thought maybe the power company had disconnected it as we are in the middle of switching providers. Called new provider up this morning and they didn't know why either and suggested I call an electrician to have a look. Before I do, is there anything else I can check? Meter image below.

Thanks in advance.

Thanks in advance.




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog | Sharesies Referral | Contact Energy Referral | UberEats Referral Code: eats-17atx

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
kiwiharry
861 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2774199 8-Sep-2021 08:35
Send private message

Can you put up a picture of your circuit breaker box too?




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

sonyxperiageek

2853 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2774205 8-Sep-2021 08:51
Send private message

Sure, here it is. I've flicked them all on/off and left right and centre, pushed all the buttons to no avail. Currently charging my phone on what's left of the laptop battery lol.




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog | Sharesies Referral | Contact Energy Referral | UberEats Referral Code: eats-17atx

timmmay
18436 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2774206 8-Sep-2021 08:52
Send private message

Call an electrician. If there's power to the meter on the output terminals the problem is your responsibility, something between the meter, the switchboard, or the switchboard itself. An electrician can diagnose this for you, if it's the meter they'll tell you and you can get the provider back in. Given they've already been and tested it I suspect its on your side of the meter.

I had a few incidents with power outages a few years ago so I got a reasonable idea of responsibilities.

 

I had a few incidents with power outages a few years ago so I got a reasonable idea of responsibilities.



sampler
439 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2774208 8-Sep-2021 08:55
Send private message

A number of years ago with an early smart meter we experienced the same kind of thing meter "worked" but no internal power.

Turned out to be the meter. Should be free to get your power company to get the lines company out to check it over.

cyril7
8711 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2774210 8-Sep-2021 08:58
Send private message

Hi, that particular model meter comes in both switch and non switched variants, sorry dont know which one that is, but its possible its been remotely disconnected.

Cyril

 

Cyril

Zeon
3858 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2774211 8-Sep-2021 08:58
Send private message

If you are confident enough you can put a multimeter on the incoming feed to your switchboard to see if there is 230v there... If not then there could be a cable fault (unlikely) or maybe there is something wrong with the meter?




Speedtest 2019-10-14

sonyxperiageek

2853 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2774230 8-Sep-2021 09:06
Send private message

Both my old and new providers said that if it did get disconnected, the outside meter would show disconnected, which it doesn't. Could still be a meter fault I guess?

It's flashing to three screens on the meter, one which says 2r 15 15 another one is F 0 0 1 0 and the other one shows my kWh.

Not sure if that means anything to anyone? F = Fault code maybe?




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog | Sharesies Referral | Contact Energy Referral | UberEats Referral Code: eats-17atx



robjg63
3465 posts

Uber Geek


  #2774232 8-Sep-2021 09:12
Send private message

You are probably going to need to get an electrician to check if power is getting to your switch box. If it is then I guess the problem is definitely on your side.

 

At least that should be a pretty quick check for them to make.

 

If not then maybe the meter needs a serious look at (which would be the power company of course).




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Bung
4508 posts

Uber Geek


  #2774246 8-Sep-2021 09:33
Send private message

Clutching at straw, are both sides of the main breaker fully up? The bar joining the poles looks as if it is on an angle.

sonyxperiageek

2853 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2774254 8-Sep-2021 09:49
Send private message

Bung: Clutching at straw, are both sides of the main breaker fully up? The bar joining the poles looks as if it is on an angle.


Haha hmmm. I flicked that main breaker up and down and sort of pushed it a little harder, and power is back on now lol 😂 🤦🤦 Thank you!!

The power went out the night before last night too and same thing happened. Flicked the breaker off and on again and power came back on. But last night could not get it to turn back on no matter how many times I flicked it off and on.. guess I just wasn't pushing hard enough??

Does this mean the breaker may need replacing?

Thanks all for your help!!




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog | Sharesies Referral | Contact Energy Referral | UberEats Referral Code: eats-17atx

Bung
4508 posts

Uber Geek


  #2774261 8-Sep-2021 10:03
Send private message

Maybe @gregmcc might have a comment on the likelihood of an Australec main breaker being faulty if none of the downstream breakers were tripping? Anything unusual about the loading?

Zeon
3858 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2774265 8-Sep-2021 10:09
Send private message

Bung: Clutching at straw, are both sides of the main breaker fully up? The bar joining the poles looks as if it is on an angle.

The real MVP right here!

 

The real MVP right here!




Speedtest 2019-10-14

Azzura
495 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2774275 8-Sep-2021 10:39
Send private message

Happened to us once.....Everyone on our road had power but us. Called Northpower ...they came out checked things - something was bad at the pole. Within an hour they had a crew out fixing it.

sonyxperiageek

2853 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2774282 8-Sep-2021 10:59
Send private message

Bung: Maybe @gregmcc might have a comment on the likelihood of an Australec main breaker being faulty if none of the downstream breakers were tripping? Anything unusual about the loading?

 

The previous night it switched off, was at 1am when hardly any load was on. Last night when it switched off, was in the middle of our free Hour of Power so had pretty much everything on. I was also in the middle of having a shower too lol, then darkness.

 

I might try and get the main breaker replaced anyway, considering it's happened twice in a row now. Would be interesting to hear if those Australec main breakers being faulty are likely.

 

Edit: Looks like it's a Pro Series main breaker. I don't think that's an Australec brand.




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog | Sharesies Referral | Contact Energy Referral | UberEats Referral Code: eats-17atx

sonyxperiageek

2853 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2774283 8-Sep-2021 11:01
Send private message

Also need to get on to buying a UPS for the critical IT equipment.... having it shut down ungracefully twice in two nights probs isn't good!!




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog | Sharesies Referral | Contact Energy Referral | UberEats Referral Code: eats-17atx

 1 | 2 | 3
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





