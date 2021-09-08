sonyxperiageek

Hi guys,
So we had a power outage last night at 11pm and none of the breakers tripped. I checked outside and others around us did have power. Called Vector who came out at midnight and told me that there was power to the meter and had a quick look at the breaker box and appeared to be all good, so didn't know why I didn't have power. So I thought maybe the power company had disconnected it as we are in the middle of switching providers. Called new provider up this morning and they didn't know why either and suggested I call an electrician to have a look. Before I do, is there anything else I can check? Meter image below.
Thanks in advance.