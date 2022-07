Hi, I'm new so Hello

I'm needing to find a person who is willing to manufacture a desulfator circuit for me

I have recently been gifted a set of forklift deep cycle batteries said to be dead? I have not got them to my workshop yet for closer inspection and testing

24 x 2V cells

I would like to try and rejuvenate as many as I can to be used in an off grid solar house supply system

I will obviously pay for the materials and postage and a labour fee if needed

Many Thanks Paul

PS I'm in Napier