AklBen

#290120 21-Oct-2021 22:09
Just got our Daikin Zena Vogue unit installed and very happy. I've previously had Mitsubishi heat pumps and used the auto-fan/auto-vane set up for efficient operation.

There is comfort mode and intelligent eye on this model. I'm assuming the comfort mode is the equivalent of auto-vane?

Also, has anyone found intelligent eye useful? It seems to me it might be best in cooling operation as I'd rather it didn't drop the temperature by two degrees when nobody is in the room (but can see with cooling this is a benefit).

What do fellow Daikin owners find the best?

timmmay
  #2799084 21-Oct-2021 22:12
We usually use the features where air goes all around the room, but don't tend to use intelligent eye type functions. If I leave the room I will turn it down myself if I want it down. We have a ducted system now and often set and forget, turning it off when we're not there for extended periods.

AklBen

  #2799087 21-Oct-2021 22:21
So you only had the vanes in fixed position?

timmmay
  #2799103 22-Oct-2021 06:31
Updated post above.

