Just got our Daikin Zena Vogue unit installed and very happy. I've previously had Mitsubishi heat pumps and used the auto-fan/auto-vane set up for efficient operation.



There is comfort mode and intelligent eye on this model. I'm assuming the comfort mode is the equivalent of auto-vane?



Also, has anyone found intelligent eye useful? It seems to me it might be best in cooling operation as I'd rather it didn't drop the temperature by two degrees when nobody is in the room (but can see with cooling this is a benefit).



What do fellow Daikin owners find the best?