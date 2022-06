Hi,

What's the best thing to use to repoint some bricks in situ without having to grind out the old mortar first?

It's for edging and garden bricks where I just want to patch them up without taking out any more mortar first.

The old mortar is pretty weathered in places.

I'm looking for something that will stick well in fairly shallow places.

Will regular mortar mix work ok or should I go with general purpose cement or…

Thanks for any advice.