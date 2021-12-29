Wondering if anyone else has used Dulux Flat Ceiling Paint recently. I'm not new to painting and have ( as an amateur) painted many rooms and ceilings in my lifetime to a very good finish. The last time I did the current home (with Dulux) was 6 years ago and with 2 kids now moving out, decided to refresh their rooms. Same kit, new tub of flat ceiling paint which now appears to be super eco friendly with no VOC's etc... Wow...Absolute crap results. Streaky as hell...

Assuming it's me and technique and not having done it in a few years - put second coat on...Layed it on, rolled it out flat then backrolled. Same results..

Given the room has 2 windows, I decided to roll the third coat at 90 degrees to the first couple...Same results...

Noticed that the paint is drying within minutes - irrespective of the thickness...I'm returning to the supposed wet edge within 3 to 4 minutes and it's nearly dry !

Room temp is around 19c. Kept windows closed, relatively high humidiy in the room etc so not weather related or too hot / dry.

Then started googling and on the ozzie product review website, the paint has 76 reviews and 74 of them give it 1 star ! Lots of pictures. Same issues as me apparently. Comments around formula changes etc.

Anyone on here used it recently and any tips you have for extending the drying time / getting it on streak free. I've used Dulux all my life but this is beyond me ! It could also be my skills :)

Cheers

Ged