duckDecoy:

We have a stand alone garage that gets VERY hot in summer and I want to try and rectify this.

Tin roof A shaped, grooved plywood cladding, almost no gib lining except for a couple of places that I think was done for bracing purposes? But mainly on most walls I can see the building wrap paper. Its on poles and the floor is wooden slats with about 1cm gap between, so plenty of room for (hopefully) cooler air from the shaded underneath to flow up.

When its all shut up the temp rockets. If I open the side door or the main garage door it cools down pretty quick, so I think its just a matter of letting the hot air escape somewhere.

What are my options? I am guessing that some form of vent at the apex of the roof might help, but I don't know. It needs to not let water in when it rains and the wind is blowing.