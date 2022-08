Hi there,

PH Buffer for SPA/pool sold by shops 'All-for-SPA and pool' is around $15-20 per kg.

Baking soda sold by New World is $5 per kg.

PH Buffer has active ingredient: 99% sodium bicarbonate.

Baking soda consists of 100% sodium bicarbonate.

So, is there a difference? Can I use baking instead of PH Buffer to increase alkalinity?