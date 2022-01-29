Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Failed waterproofing in shower
#293556 29-Jan-2022 22:17
Hi folks. Looking for some general advice thanks.

 

Bathroom renovated in 2015. New tiled double shower installed in Christchurch. Concrete pad. Proper framing and gib etc.  Waterproofed. PS3 producer statement issued at end and lodged with council etc.   

 

I've just finished decorating a bedroom today and noticed some swelling on the mdf skirting. It's the same wall that backs onto the shower/ bathroom. Fearing the worst but hoping for the best I pulled the skirting and it's definitely wet with some black mould so been leaking for a few weeks i suspect. 

 

It backs onto the long wall of the shower and the plumbing and fixtures are on the side/ short ends so pretty sure it's the waterproofing that has failed and not leaking from the mixer etc.

 

I've informed the insurance company but have a feeling after reading the policy this is gonna be on us to pay 95% +. They seem to have a token amount for 'slow leaks'. I will check with them re cover next week. 

 

Did some googling - builder has gone bust in 2017, plumbing company that did the waterproofing went bust in 2019.

 

The product used was MCB Aqua Block which i see is a SIKA product.  Do you know if they guarantee the membrane at all if installed by an approved supplier given it failed just over 6 years since install ?

 

I also see some companies using epoxy grout to also undertake repairs of failed showers - meaning no tear out but have no experience of this type of product.

 

Have also priced a refit of the shower at between $10K and $12K based on rough estimates - gib, tiles, waterproofing, labour etc - that's using existing showerheads etc as well.  Am if miles off ? 

 

Cheers 

 

Ged

 

 

  #2858255 29-Jan-2022 22:29
Not an expert but at the moment you are jumping to conclusions without the facts.

 

First step would be to rip off the jib behind the shower and see where the leak is coming from.

 

You might have an old pipe there that has leaked or cheap Chinese copper pipe that has a pinhole leak. ( I have seen this a few times ) that you did not know was there.

 

Another option might be an infrared camera, may show the source of the leak.

 

Cheers

 

John

 

 

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

  #2858258 29-Jan-2022 23:24
Hi John

 

Thanks for that.  Definitely no other pipes involved. The mixers are supplied from above and those pipes run across the ceiling in the roofspace and are dry.  All modern plastic and put in 6 years ago. Completely new install from framing upto completion so the only thing between the tiles on the shower wall and the next door bedroom is waterproofing membrane then gib.  I'll remove some gib tomorrow to have a closer look but i'm 95% sure it's failed membrane or some quirky install issue but i reckon if the latter then it would have shown prior.

 

 

 

Cheers

 


Ged

