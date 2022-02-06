Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LostBoyNZ

503 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293659 6-Feb-2022 11:44
Send private message

I'm trying to replace these loud fans on the top of our Dynamix wall mounted server cabinet:

 

 

With some Noctua NF-F12 industrial PPC-2000 120mm fans, connected to a case fan output on a PC in the cabinet. That way they'll only spin up when needed, and would be much quieter. The current gear in the cabinet hasn't needed the fans on, but with the addition of a PC as a Plex server and possibly remote gaming machine one day, the fans will need to be on at some point.

 

The entire unit (pictured above) is screwed into the top of the cabinet with four Philips head screws, and I managed to get one out but the other three don't even want to budge :/ There's a little under 11cm of space above the cabinet which makes it difficult. I've tried an offset screw driver from Mitre 10, but the screwdriver just slips upwards out of the screw head. I've tried placing as much downwards force on it as I can but it still doesn't even begin to turn.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I wonder if anyone might have any ideas I could try? Thanks!

Dynamic
3403 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2862450 6-Feb-2022 11:50
Send private message

Can you get a block of wood or similar under the screwdriver to stop it slipping down?




afe66
2920 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2862453 6-Feb-2022 11:58
Send private message

Spot of some crc?

 

A gentle tap to screw from underside?

 

 

 

Ultimately just drill out the screws from the under side with a bigger drill bit and use bigger bolts and washer to fix the new fans. Will have to drill a bigger hole in the fan case but there is a hole already existing to guide you.

 

 

 

 

LostBoyNZ

503 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2862462 6-Feb-2022 12:01
Send private message

Thanks, I'll have a look to see if there's a block of wood or something I can use to stop it slipping out, good idea. The screwdriver slipped upwards and out of the screw as I turned it, but something to stop it coming up soons good.

Ah I have CRC and tapping a go but I guess it's so tight against the metal that it didn't really go under the screw head. A shame they didn't use a washer with these screws.



k1w1k1d
1013 posts

Uber Geek


  #2862464 6-Feb-2022 12:05
Send private message

Those offset screwdrivers are a nice thought, but I have never been able to get one to work with tight screws.

 

For raised head screws the method I use is to grip the head of the screw from directly above, in line with the screw thread, and turn the side cutters.

 

You need to dig into the screw head with the tips of the side cutters.

 

Another method is to grip the head with vise grips laying flat.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6381 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2862465 6-Feb-2022 12:08
Send private message

How far down do the tails of the screws protrude? Any chance of getting vice grips on the tails to turn the screws enough just to loosen them, then revert to the screwdriver?




SATTV
1345 posts

Uber Geek


  #2862476 6-Feb-2022 12:37
Send private message

Something like this.

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/fuller-pro-phillips-screwdriver-2-x-38mm-black-and-green/p/181626

 

Hopefully you will still be able to put a bit of downward pressure, if that fails try hitting the screw with a hammer or something heavy to vibrate the thread a little.

 

LostBoyNZ

503 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2862494 6-Feb-2022 12:44
Send private message

Thanks, I could get new side cutters to try, the ones I currently have aren't flush with the cutter along the handle, so it doesn't grab the screw head from the bottom.

The tails come down probably about 6 or 7mm. I tried vice grips but I seem to be mangling the tail rather than turning it. It'd also be very difficult to get at the rear two to do the same, doh.

Drilling out the screws might be required yeah. I could drill them out from the tail side with a hole cutter I suppose yeah, hmm.

Could also get one of those little screwdrivers yeah, I'm not sure I could give it enough downwards force though, but worth trying.



coffeebaron
5933 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2862496 6-Feb-2022 12:45
Send private message

A socket wrench with screw driver tip?




LostBoyNZ

503 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2862501 6-Feb-2022 12:55
Send private message

I wondered the same yeah. I already have a Socket Ratchet with a 1/2" drive, but the person I asked at Mitre 10 yesterday said they didn't have any philips head screw tips for socket wrenches.

 

I did see this which had a screw bit: https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/jobmate-ratchet-screwdriver-bit-set-18-piece-black/orange/p/367943 But it's too tall to fit into the space. The "flexible bit extension" felt pretty stiff but I wasn't able to completely take it out to try.

 

I wonder if there's an adapter of some sort to fit that bit into the socket ratchet hmm. I'm mostly newbie to tools in general to be honest.

mdf

mdf
3075 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2862506 6-Feb-2022 13:17
Send private message

If you haven't messed up the screw head, a manual (i.e. old school, non drill) impact driver is ideal for this. It's essentially a screwdriver you whack with a mallet. The mechanism turns the downwards force into an anticlockwise spin. See e.g. https://www.bunnings.co.nz/trojan-impact-screwdriver-set_p0131351

If you have messed up the screw head, vice grips are the best option I've tried. This sort of thing. https://www.bunnings.co.nz/irwin-250mm-curved-jaw-locking-plier-with-wire-cutter_p0266418

You could also try apply heat to crack any bond between the screw and thread. I'd start with a heat gun, but even touching a soldering iron for a bit can help (don't melt the paint). Since you have access to the underside, I'd try a soldering iron on the bottom and see what happens.

mdf

mdf
3075 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2862508 6-Feb-2022 13:21
Send private message

LostBoyNZ:

I wonder if there's an adapter of some sort to fit that bit into the socket ratchet hmm. I'm mostly newbie to tools in general to be honest.



There is! It's your 1/4" socket! 😁

I've also got several variations on these. Super handy. https://www.bunnings.co.nz/trojan-11-piece-ratchet-screwdriver-set_p0131348

Sidestep
987 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2862511 6-Feb-2022 13:27
Send private message

LostBoyNZ:

 

I wonder if there's an adapter of some sort to fit that bit into the socket ratchet hmm. I'm mostly newbie to tools in general to be honest.

 

 

Yes, those bits are designed to fit into a 1/4" socket.

 

Edit: beaten by @mdf !

richms
25269 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2862513 6-Feb-2022 13:36
Send private message

LostBoyNZ:

 

but the person I asked at Mitre 10 yesterday said they didn't have any philips head screw tips for socket wrenches.

 

 

Theres your problem.

 

 

 

Put in a shallow 1/4" socket (6.5mm if you dont have an inch socket set) and then stick a normal philips bit from an driver bit set into that socket.

 

These will have been put in at the factory with an impact driver dialed all the way up as it has to tap the thread and be done quickly so they will be in there very tight.




RunningMan
7070 posts

Uber Geek


  #2862516 6-Feb-2022 13:44
Send private message

Might find a pozi bit less likely to cam out of the screw than phillips.

rphenix
956 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2862517 6-Feb-2022 13:49
Send private message

As others have suggested my first option would be a stubby screwdriver, ideally one with a hole in it so you can put a regular screwdriver through the hole of the stubby this will give you some leverage to twist important when access is tight and you can put most of your energy into trying to keep the bit in the screw.

 

My second option would be two vice grips, both put on as tight as you can manage, one at the top and one at the bottom, turn them at the same time, if it wont move and you can feel it stripping try reversing slightly.

 

 

