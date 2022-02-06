LostBoyNZ:

I'm trying to replace these loud fans on the top of our Dynamix wall mounted server cabinet:

With some Noctua NF-F12 industrial PPC-2000 120mm fans, connected to a case fan output on a PC in the cabinet. That way they'll only spin up when needed, and would be much quieter. The current gear in the cabinet hasn't needed the fans on, but with the addition of a PC as a Plex server and possibly remote gaming machine one day, the fans will need to be on at some point.

The entire unit (pictured above) is screwed into the top of the cabinet with four Philips head screws, and I managed to get one out but the other three don't even want to budge :/ There's a little under 11cm of space above the cabinet which makes it difficult. I've tried an offset screw driver from Mitre 10, but the screwdriver just slips upwards out of the screw head. I've tried placing as much downwards force on it as I can but it still doesn't even begin to turn.

I wonder if anyone might have any ideas I could try? Thanks!