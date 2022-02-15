The Management Team has decreed that on my weeks annual leave, I take care of roof moss.

Two level house, concrete roof, the moss isnt the flat green stuff, its the 3D yellow stuff

The obvious option is Wet and Forget on a hose. I can stand on a step thing or a fold over trestle.

Whats the best option? More about effectiveness than cost. White Vinegar works great but i dont have an applicator, but if I got WnF, I can use that after a week or two as a boost? As I will then have a hose applicator.

Any thoughts appreciated.