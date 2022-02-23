Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bosch appliance parts - Big thumbs up!
robjg63

3450 posts

Uber Geek


#293940 23-Feb-2022 11:56
So our Bosch dishwasher is coming up to 12 years old and has never had an issue (touch wood this continues for a while yet).


It has always been very quiet, but recently it seems to have been making a bit of a soft knocking sound.


Nothing dramatic, but I always thought maybe I had loaded it with something that was moving about - still cleaning well enough.


I finally noticed that if you spun the top washer arm around it was actually catching on the rear of the arm assembly - not enough to stop it - but enough to make a slight thump-thump sound.


I could see that over time (~12 years) part of the plastic assembly had probably warped a little - enough to cause the parts to no longer have 100% clearance.


I tried filing a little off the plastic on the end of the arm to no avail, and finally figured that we would have to live with the problem - but I decided to look on the Bosch support site anyway.


Amazing!


I found the model code, it then takes you through a set of parts drawings until you see the part and you just drag a little icon over the part and it shows you the details and cost.


The part was showing as about $56 but out of stock and that I should ring. They confirmed that they did actually have several of these in stock and let me order.


(I later found another NZ supplier that had the same part in stock - but for $95 + GST +freight).


The part has had several revisions and the new part has had the faulty bit re-engineered so should not suffer over time like the old one.


I am impressed that they had parts for a machine at 10+ years old and that the price was not over the top.


Well done Bosch.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

timmmay
18382 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2873205 23-Feb-2022 11:59
I had a similar experience, but it was with the plastic exterior handle rather than an internal part. I emailed them, they confirmed they had the part, and that the door had to be partially disassembled to fit it. I asked them to do it, they turned up promptly, did the job well, and billed reasonably.

mentor
112 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2873207 23-Feb-2022 12:00
That's great to hear! We recently upgraded to Bosch Serie 8 and it's been such a great experience. Cleans so damn well and so quiet! 

Mehrts
477 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2873506 23-Feb-2022 20:22
Awesome news!

I'm all for long-term repair-ability on machines, and this is really good to see. I'll keep an eye out for Bosch as a brand option for future appliance upgrades/replacements.



elbrownos
105 posts

Master Geek


  #2873627 24-Feb-2022 09:05
I've had the opposite experience with Bosch. 

 

I bought a 5 year old Bosch front loader washing machine with worn bearings, thinking I would just replace them.

 

Turns out they're not replaceable! Bosch expect you to buy an entire new drum assembly. Incredible.

 

I ended up sawing the outer plastic drum in half, replacing the bearings and seal, and gluing/bolting it back together.

insane
2975 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2873631 24-Feb-2022 09:15
I thought that suppliers of goods in NZ under the CGA or Fair trading Act had to provide spares, service or a replacement for up to 10 years anyway. I understand that for some items it would be easier for them to provide a whole replacement than to offer spares for every possible part.

 

 

 

Edit: ok was a bit out, this is worth a read: Spare parts not available: Why the Consumer Guarantees Act needs repair - Consumer NZ

 

 

 

 

 

 

surfisup1000
5064 posts

Uber Geek


  #2873673 24-Feb-2022 10:32
I've found bosch to be very good with parts... both my microwave and oven have needed replacement bits over the years. 

 

Our bosch dishwasher had an issue with motor noise... found that debris went through the debris filters and stuck inside a pump... not really a user service ... at least no parts were required. 

 

I found our german made bosch DW to be a little bit noisier compared to our previous Asko DW which was almost silent. Still, slightly louder than 'almost silent' isn't too bad.   That asko was the best dishwasher ever.

 

Fisher & Paykel are also very good with parts. 

duckDecoy
547 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2874012 24-Feb-2022 13:34
Thanks for the tip.  I've been putting off replacing a broken clip for a few years now, this prompted me to take a look.  Diswasher was purchased in 2006, and they had the part.

